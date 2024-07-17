Trending
July 17, 2024 / 11:39 AM

FIFA investigates Argentina for racist Copa America celebration chant

By Alex Butler
Argentine players pose for a team photo before the Copa America finale against Colombia on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
July 17 (UPI) -- FIFA opened an investigation into Argentina after players were heard singing a racist chant while celebrating their victory over Colombia in the Copa America finale, the world soccer governing body said Wednesday.

"FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into," FIFA said in a statement. "FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials."

A video of the players signing the chant surfaced after the Argentines beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was among the players who posted footage from a bus, featuring his teammates singing the chant that included racist and homophobic insults. The song also features a slight directed at France striker Kylian Mbappe, one of Argentine captain Lionel Messi's former teammates.

The chant, which some Argentina fans sang at the 2022 World Cup final during a win over France, also cites French players with African ancestors and others from immigrant families.

"They play for France, but their parents are from Angola," part of the chant says. "Their mother is from Cameroon while their father is from Nigeria. But their passport says French."

The French Football Federation announced Tuesday that president Philippe Diallo made direct appeals to Argentina Football Association president Claudio Fabian Tapia and FIFA and filed a "legal complaint for racially offensive and discriminatory remarks."

Fernandez issued an apology Tuesday on Instagram, while admitting that the "song includes highly offensive language" and there was "absolutely no excuse" for the words.

"I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologize for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations," Fernandez wrote on his Instagram story.

"That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

Fernandez's club team, Chelsea, also issued a statement, calling all forms of "discriminatory behavior completely unacceptable."

"We acknowledge and appreciate our players' public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate," the Premier League club said. "The club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure."

Defender Wesley Fofana, one of Fernandez's Black Chelsea teammates, reposted the video Tuesday on X, while writing: "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism." Fofana was born in France. His mother is French, while his father is from West Africa.

Neither the Argentina Football Association nor Messi have made public comments about the incident. Representatives for both parties did not immediately respond when asked for statements on the incident or investigation.

Concacaf and CONMEBOL, the South American organizations that organize Copa America, also did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Chelsea will host Wrexham in a friendly at 10:30 p.m. EDT July 24 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

