Chelsea signs England soccer star Lucy Bronze

Former Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze signed a two-year contract with Chelsea. Photo by Bjorn Larsson Rosvall//EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) -- Chelsea signed England defender Lucy Bronze to a two-year contract, the Women's Super League franchise announced Wednesday. "To know I'm a Chelsea player still feels a little bit surreal," Bronze said in a news release. "It's obviously a club I know so much about and have done for such a long time. I'm really excited to be back in England. My family are so excited as well to get to more of my games. Advertisement

"I'm excited to be in London, to see what the capital holds and to be at a club that is renowned for winning so many trophies."

Bronze, 32, spent the last two seasons at Barcelona. The right back won a case full of trophies with the the Liga F club, including two Champions League crowns.

Bronze and Barcelona also claimed a quadruple in 2023-24, winning Liga F, in addition to the Spanish Super Cup, Copa de la Reina and the Champions League.

Bronze -- the 2020 FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year and runner-up for the 2019 Ballon d'Or -- previously played at Manchester United, Lyon, Liverpool, Everton and Sunderland.

Advertisement

She made 125 appearances for the England national team and another four for Great Britain at the 2020 Summer Games.

"Lucy will bring leadership to the group," Chelsea general manager Paul Green said. "She is a serial winner and a versatile defender. She has lots of experience and a winning mentality which we feel will fit well into the squad."

Bronze will join England for the 2024 Summer Games women's soccer tournament, which will start July 25 at stadiums throughout France.

Chelsea will take on NWSL club Gotham FC in a friendly at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 19 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.