Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
July 17, 2024 / 9:51 AM

Chelsea signs England soccer star Lucy Bronze

By Alex Butler
Former Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze signed a two-year contract with Chelsea. Photo by Bjorn Larsson Rosvall//EPA-EFE
Former Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze signed a two-year contract with Chelsea. Photo by Bjorn Larsson Rosvall//EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) -- Chelsea signed England defender Lucy Bronze to a two-year contract, the Women's Super League franchise announced Wednesday.

"To know I'm a Chelsea player still feels a little bit surreal," Bronze said in a news release. "It's obviously a club I know so much about and have done for such a long time. I'm really excited to be back in England. My family are so excited as well to get to more of my games.

Advertisement

"I'm excited to be in London, to see what the capital holds and to be at a club that is renowned for winning so many trophies."

Bronze, 32, spent the last two seasons at Barcelona. The right back won a case full of trophies with the the Liga F club, including two Champions League crowns.

Related

Bronze and Barcelona also claimed a quadruple in 2023-24, winning Liga F, in addition to the Spanish Super Cup, Copa de la Reina and the Champions League.

Bronze -- the 2020 FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year and runner-up for the 2019 Ballon d'Or -- previously played at Manchester United, Lyon, Liverpool, Everton and Sunderland.

Advertisement

She made 125 appearances for the England national team and another four for Great Britain at the 2020 Summer Games.

"Lucy will bring leadership to the group," Chelsea general manager Paul Green said. "She is a serial winner and a versatile defender. She has lots of experience and a winning mentality which we feel will fit well into the squad."

Bronze will join England for the 2024 Summer Games women's soccer tournament, which will start July 25 at stadiums throughout France.

Chelsea will take on NWSL club Gotham FC in a friendly at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 19 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Latest Headlines

Study shows brain changes in kids with conduct disorder
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Study shows brain changes in kids with conduct disorder
New research shows real differences in the brain structure of children and youths with conduct disorder, compared to those without the condition.
Science of smell might help make food in space more appealing
Science News // 22 minutes ago
Science of smell might help make food in space more appealing
Food tends to taste bland in space, making it tough for astronauts to eat enough to stay healthy. Focusing on foods' smell might help overcome this problem, a new study says.
The hypocritical state of America
Voices // 36 minutes ago
The hypocritical state of America
July 17 (UPI) -- Following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, how can both parties and both candidates change the direction and tone of their respective campaigns?
Senate report says Amazon's 'Prime Day' is especially dangerous time for workers
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Senate report says Amazon's 'Prime Day' is especially dangerous time for workers
July 17 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Day is a major cause of worker injury at the company's warehouses, a committee reported in an investigation released Tuesday.
British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
World News // 56 minutes ago
British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
July 17 (UPI) -- The annual British Consumer Price Index inflation rate held steady in June at 2.0%, according to the Office of National Statistics. It matched the May rate.
Biden announces initiatives for Latino education, immigration
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden announces initiatives for Latino education, immigration
July 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced new benefits for Hispanic-serving institutions to boost higher educational opportunities for Latinos.
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
July 17 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and several hundred injured in Bangladesh after violence flared between pro-government students, police and rival students and jobless protestors over public sector employment quotas.
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at tense DMZ
World News // 5 hours ago
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at tense DMZ
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- North Korea has planted tens of thousands of landmines along the demilitarized zone that could wash into the South during torrential rainfalls, Seoul's military warned Wednesday.
Neo-Nazi leader indicted for plotting to kill minorities in NYC on New Year's Eve
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Neo-Nazi leader indicted for plotting to kill minorities in NYC on New Year's Eve
July 17 (UPI) -- A neo-Nazi White supremacist group leader has been indicted in the United States for planning to kill minorities in New York City by having a recruit dress up as Santa and hand out poisoned candy on New Year's Eve
Israeli citizen arrested for allegedly colluding with Iranian spies
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli citizen arrested for allegedly colluding with Iranian spies
July 17 (UPI) -- An Israeli citizen has been arrested on accusations of being an operative for Iranian spies, according to authorities who say they have disrupted a Tehran espionage operation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky
Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline 10th British Open at Royal Troon
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline 10th British Open at Royal Troon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement