Real Madrid, England soccer star Jude Bellingham featured on 'FC 25' cover

England's Jude Bellingham was named the cover athlete for EA Sports FC 25. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Real Madrid and England soccer star Jude Bellingham will be the cover star of EA Sports FC 25, video game company Electronic Arts announced Wednesday. The game will launch Sept. 27. Electronic Arts also released a trailer for the game, which will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Advertisement

The game will feature Rush mode, a 5 vs. 5 gameplay option that allows users to play in groups of four with an AI-controlled goalie. It also features FC IQ, which includes using an AI model to influence tactics in matches.

"With EA SPORTS FC 25, we're strengthening our vision of a fan-first future for football and redefining what's possible on the pitch with FC IQ, using AI and real-world data to modernize player tactics and complement the power of HyperMotionV and PlayStyles," EA Sports FC senior vice president and group general manager Nick Wlodyka said in a news release.

"We're bringing our fans innovative ways to play with Rush, our most social and engaging experience we've ever created, and continuing to craft an authentic representation of the world's game with the introduction of women's football into career mode."

The first trailer for the game features Bellingham, teammate Vinicius Jr., England women's star Lauren James, Manchester City's Erling Haaland and coach Pep Guardiola and the United States Women's National Team, among other top teams and significant figures from men's and women's soccer.

Early access to the game will be available Sept. 20, for those who purchase the Ultimate Edition.

A debut season to remember in Madrid. An El Clasico winner to celebrate for the Madridistas.@BellinghamJude is the #FC25 Standard Edition Cover Star. See the full reveal today: https://t.co/x0js9uvbhH pic.twitter.com/ndDAoReP9y— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 17, 2024

Bellingham is joined by soccer legends David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Gianluigi Buffon and women's soccer star Aitana Bonmati on the Ultimate Edition cover.