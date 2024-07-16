Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
July 16, 2024 / 7:58 AM

England soccer coach Gareth Southgate resigns

By Alex Butler
Manager Gareth Southgate led England to two Euro finals, but failed to win the title. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Manager Gareth Southgate led England to two Euro finals, but failed to win the title. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- England soccer coach Gareth Southgate has resigned after a loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 finale, he announced Tuesday in a statement released by the English Football Association.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honor of my life to play for England and to manage England," Southgate wrote. "It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it's time for change, and for a new chapter.

Advertisement

"Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."

Southgate, 53, took over as England's senior team manager in 2016. England finished fourth in the 2018 World Cup and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2022. Southgate led England to a third-place finish in the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Midfielder Cole Palmer scored a 73rd minute equalizer against No. 8 Spain in the Euro finale Sunday in Berlin. Striker Mikel Oyarzabal then netted the go-ahead score for Spain the 86th minute.

England, the No. 5 team in the world rankings, also finished second in Euro 2024, losing to Italy in that finale.

Advertisement

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games," Southgate said. "Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways. The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of.

"I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George's Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change."

Southgate previously coached at Middlesbrough of the EFL Championship, a second-tier league in England's soccer system. He coached England's under-21 team from 2013 to 2016. He was a midfielder and defender during his playing career, which spanned from 1988 to 2006 at Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

He also made 57 appearances for the England national team.

England is set to face Ireland in a Nations League match at noon EDT Sept. 7 in Dublin.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rwanda's Paul Kagame tops presidential poll to secure fourth term through 2029
World News // 15 minutes ago
Rwanda's Paul Kagame tops presidential poll to secure fourth term through 2029
July 16 (UPI) -- Rwandan President Paul Kagame won a fourth consecutive term with more than 99% of the vote so far in a general election in the East African nation, according to preliminary results.
White House announces plans to stabilize rental costs, build affordable housing
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
White House announces plans to stabilize rental costs, build affordable housing
July 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Congress and federal agencies to take steps to help reduce housing costs.
Japan's Supreme Court ruling hits Unification Church donations
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan's Supreme Court ruling hits Unification Church donations
July 16 (UPI) -- A recent Japanese Supreme Court ruling opens the door for families to seek the refund of deceased parents' donations to the Unification Church of Japan.
North Korean leader's sister warns of 'gruesome' price for leaflets, balloons from South
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korean leader's sister warns of 'gruesome' price for leaflets, balloons from South
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned of "gruesome" consequences for South Korean defectors who send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other items across the border.
Oregon governor declares state of emergency over wildfire threat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oregon governor declares state of emergency over wildfire threat
July 16 (UPI) -- Gov. Tina Kotek has declared a state of emergency over the threat caused by wildfires burning tens of thousands of acres throughout Oregon.
California Gov. Newsom signs bill barring schools from outing LGBTQ students to parents
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom signs bill barring schools from outing LGBTQ students to parents
July 16 (UPI) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation making California the first U.S. state to prohibit schools from outing transgender students to their parents.
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that the alliance with the United States has been raised to a "nuclear-based" one capable of warding off growing threats from North Korea.
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis 'stunned' after being handcuffed, removed from flight
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis 'stunned' after being handcuffed, removed from flight
July 16 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis said he is "stunned" over a "humiliating" incident aboard a United Airlines flight over the weekend that ended with him in handcuffs and escorted off the plane.
EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
World News // 7 hours ago
EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
July 16 (UPI) -- The European Union has again leveled sanctions at illegal Israeli settlers and their associated outposts and organizations on accusations of systematically abusing the human rights of Palestinians in the West Bank.
CBP: Arrests of migrants illegally entering U.S. plummet in June
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
CBP: Arrests of migrants illegally entering U.S. plummet in June
July 15 (UPI) -- Arrests of migrants illegally crossing the U.S. southern border plummeted nearly 30% last month, marking the lowest monthly total of the Biden administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement