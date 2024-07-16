England soccer coach Gareth Southgate resigns

Manager Gareth Southgate led England to two Euro finals, but failed to win the title. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- England soccer coach Gareth Southgate has resigned after a loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 finale, he announced Tuesday in a statement released by the English Football Association. "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honor of my life to play for England and to manage England," Southgate wrote. "It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it's time for change, and for a new chapter. Advertisement

"Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."

Southgate, 53, took over as England's senior team manager in 2016. England finished fourth in the 2018 World Cup and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2022. Southgate led England to a third-place finish in the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Midfielder Cole Palmer scored a 73rd minute equalizer against No. 8 Spain in the Euro finale Sunday in Berlin. Striker Mikel Oyarzabal then netted the go-ahead score for Spain the 86th minute.

England, the No. 5 team in the world rankings, also finished second in Euro 2024, losing to Italy in that finale.

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games," Southgate said. "Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways. The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of.

"I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George's Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change."

Southgate previously coached at Middlesbrough of the EFL Championship, a second-tier league in England's soccer system. He coached England's under-21 team from 2013 to 2016. He was a midfielder and defender during his playing career, which spanned from 1988 to 2006 at Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

He also made 57 appearances for the England national team.

England is set to face Ireland in a Nations League match at noon EDT Sept. 7 in Dublin.