July 16 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi is expected to miss Inter Miami's next two games because of the ankle injury he sustained in the Copa America final, Herons manager Tata Martino told reporters Tuesday. Messi injured his right ankle in the first half of Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Advertisement

Martino did not give an exact timeline for Messi's return and said the star striker will undergo exams Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury.

"I'm fine, thank God, and I hope I can soon be on the field again enjoying what I like to do most," Messi wrote Monday on Instagram. "I am happy, very happy, especially because we achieved the goal we had wanted."

The Herons (14-4-5) sit in second place in the MLS standings, trailing only FC Cincinnati (15-5-3). They will take on Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They will host the Chicago Fire on Saturday at Chase Stadium.

Messi, 37, scored 12 goals through his first 12 games this season. His 13 assists trail only FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (17).

Messi also was selected for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game on July 24 in Columbus, Ohio.