Spain defeated England 2-1 in the European Championship soccer tournament Sunday in Berlin. The loss extends England's championship drought to 58 years. Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- Spain scored a tie breaking goal with 4 minutes left in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament to defeat England 2-1, denying the Brits their first major tournament win since 1966. "You have got to give it to Spain, they absorbed the pressure and got back on the front foot, " former England midfielder Izzy Christiansen told BBC Radio. Advertisement

Spain's Mikel Oyarzaba scored in the 86th minute to break a 1-1 tie and Spain held on from there. The Spaniards won all 7 games they played in the Euro 2024 tournament.

England's coach Gareth Southgate has been under fire for his club's failure to score a major win, despite possessing some of the best young talent in the world, including 21-year-old Jude Bellingham, who has been an offensive force for England this season but was largely held silent in the Euro final Sunday night in Berlin.

This is the second successive European Championship final that a Southgate coached team has dropped, losing to Italy in 2021. HIs contract expires at the end of this year and there has been speculation that he may not return as coach after an 8 year run.

Advertisement

England will have to wait until the 2026 World Cup to have another shot at a major title.