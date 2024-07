Chelsea forward Cat Macario developed knee irritation during training and will not compete for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Games. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen/EPA-EFE

July 12 (UPI) -- Team USA forward Cat Macario will miss the 2024 Summer Games soccer tournament because of a knee issue, manager Emma Hayes announced Friday. Lynn Williams replaced Macario on the Paris 2024 roster. Hayes said during a news conference Macario that developed minor knee irritation during training and won't recover in time for the Olympics. She sustained a torn ACL in 2022, resulting in a 1 1/2-year hiatus.

"I think considering everything Cat has been through, it's important she goes back to Chelsea," Hayes said.

Williams was among four alternates announced when Hayes revealed the 18-player roster in late June. Defender Emily Sams was added as the fourth alternate after Williams was promoted to the roster.

"I'm absolutely gutted for Cat," Hayes said. "She's someone who has worked hard within the last 12 months. She's really put in a shift to get there, but it's not to be."

Hayes said her strategy for the Olympics will not change based on the Macario departure.

"Gutted to have to withdraw from the Olympic roster and not be able to represent Team USA," Macario wrote on X. "I will be supporting the team every step of the way and the girls are ready."

Team USA will take on Mexico in a friendly at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Harrison. The Americans will face Costa Rica in another friendly on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

They will take on Zambia in their Paris 2024 opener at 3 p.m. July 25 at Nice Stadium.