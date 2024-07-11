Trending
Soccer
July 11, 2024 / 8:10 AM

Uruguay soccer players fight Colombia fans in stands after Copa America loss

By Alex Butler
Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez (C) scuffles with fans after a loss to Colombia in a Copa America semifinal Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by Brian Westerholt/EPA-EFE
July 11 (UPI) -- Uruguayan players went into the stands and fought with Colombia fans, with some landing punches, after a Copa America semifinal loss in Charlotte, N.C.

The incident occurred shortly after the final whistle of the 1-0 setback Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium. No. 12 Colombia advanced to face top-ranked Argentina in the Copa America finale.

"CONMEBOL strongly condemns any act of violence that affects football," the tournament organizer said in a statement. "Our work is based on the conviction that football connects us and unites us, through its positive values.

"There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all their passion into cheering on their teams and having an unforgettable party."

Wednesday's clash featured 24 foul calls, six yellow cards and a red card. James Rodriguez assisted fellow midfielder Jefferson Lerma for the lone goal in the 39th minute.

After the gritty game, several Uruguay and Colombia staff members and players -- including Uruguayan Luis Suarez -- met at midfield for a brief skirmish, which eventually disolved.

Cameras then panned to the stands, showing several Uruguay players, including striker Darwin Nunez, exchanging blows with fans in the stands. Another video showed Nunez attempting to throw a chair at the Colombia supporters before he entered the seating area.

Uruguay players and Uruguayan Football Association president Ignacio Alonso later claimed that the players were defending family members seated in the area. Several children wearing Uruguay apparel could be seen being passed down from the stands to team staff members and players as the skirmish continued.

Police eventually intervened and resolved the matter. Video footage showed several punches landed, including one on Nunez. Blood could also be seen on the faces of several participants.

"This is a disaster," Uruguay captain Jose Maria Gimenez told reporters. "Our family was in danger. We had to go to the stands to take out our loved ones, with tiny newborn babies.

"There was not a single police officer. ... I hope those who are organizing this are a little more careful with the families. Every game it's been happening because there are people who don't know how to handle a couple of drinks."

Colombia will meet Argentina in the Copa America finale at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will air on Fox.

No. 14 Uruguay will take on No. 48 Canada in the Copa America third-place match at 8 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte. That match will air on FS1.

