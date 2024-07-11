Trending
July 11, 2024 / 2:09 PM

Copa American soccer: Secondary markets charge $2,000+ for Argentina-Colombia finale

By Alex Butler
Argentina and Colombia soccer fans who want to attend the Copa America finale face high ticket premiums for the match, which will be held Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
Argentina and Colombia soccer fans who want to attend the Copa America finale face high ticket premiums for the match, which will be held Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, July 11 (UPI) -- The least expensive tickets for Sunday's Copa America soccer tournament finale between Argentina and Colombia are priced at more than $2,000, according to Thursday listings on secondary market websites.

Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates will take on Colombia in the finale at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The matchup will air on Fox.

Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, has a capacity of 65,000.

TickPick, which does not charge fees, had a single ticket available for $2,192 Thursday afternoon. The secondary marketplace also had tickets listed for more than $35,000.

Gametime's least-expensive single ticket was $2,162, including fees. Stubhub's least expensive ticket was $2,164, while SeatGeek's was listed for $2,188.

Ticketmaster's least-expensive single ticket was $2,522. Ticketmaster's most-expensive ticket eclipsed $11,000.

The No. 1 Argentines are heavy favorites to beat No. 12 Colombians and to defend their Copa America crown. Colombia won its first -- and only -- Copa America title in 2001. The Colombians lost the Argentines in a penalty shootout in their last Copa America meeting, a 2021 semifinal in Brasilia, Brazil.

They beat the Argentines in the tournament's group stage in 2019 for their first Copa America win against their South American foes since 1999.

