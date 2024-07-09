Brazil's Vinicius Jr. takes blame for Copa America loss to Uruguay

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr. (R) was suspended for receiving two yellow cards during the Copa America group stage. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

"I messed up by receiving two avoidable yellow cards. Once again, I watched the elimination from the sidelines. But this time, it was my fault. I apologize for that."

Vinicius, 23, received a yellow card during Brazil's 4-1 victory over Paraguay on June 28 in Las Vegas. He scored twice in that group-stage victory. He was given a yellow card for the second-consecutive game during Brazil's 1-1 draw with Colombia on July 2 in Santa Clara, Calif., triggering a one-game suspension.

Brazil, ranked No. 4 in the world, managed to advance to the group stage, but lost in penalties (4-2) to No. 14 Uruguay in a quarterfinal Saturday in Las Vegas.

"I know how to listen to the criticism and the harshest, believe me, comes from within," Vinicius wrote. "My national team journey, fortunately, is just beginning."

Uruguay will meet No. 12 Colombia in a semifinal Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C. The winner will play No. 1 Argentina or No. 48 Canada in the finale Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.