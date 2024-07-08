Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
July 8, 2024 / 10:48 AM

Paris 2024: Zimmerman, Robinson, Mihailovic headline Team USA men's soccer roster

By Alex Butler
Defender Walker Zimmerman (C) was among the veterans picked for the United States Men's National Team for Paris 2024. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
Defender Walker Zimmerman (C) was among the veterans picked for the United States Men's National Team for Paris 2024. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

July 8 (UPI) -- Walker Zimmerman, Djordje Mihailovic and Miles Robinson are among 18 players who will represent the United States at the 2024 Summer Games, manager Marko Mitrovic announced Monday.

The veteran trio will serve as the three overage players each team is allowed for the tournament, which restricts countries to rosters consisting mostly of players under 23 years old.

Advertisement

"We couldn't be more excited to have this group of great players and great people represent us at the Olympic Games," Mitrovic said in a news release. "It's a special moment for all of us as they have worked their entire lives to reach this stage.

"Almost every player developed through our American soccer pathway, rising to become professionals and now they will live their dreams of competing at the Olympics.

Related

"We're grateful to the clubs that released their players in support of our mission. Our goal is to make our country proud and we will give everything for the United States."

Zimmerman, 31, is the most experienced player on the roster. The Nashville SC defender has 42 career senior appearances for Team USA. The roster includes 15 players with international appearances for the team.

Advertisement

Patrick Schulte of the Columbus Crew and Gaga Slonina of Chelsea were named goalkeepers for the American squad heading to Paris.

Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Furth), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls) and Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) joined Zimmerman as defenders picked for Team USA.

Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), and Tanner Tessmann (Venezia) were picked for the midfield.

Forwards Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht), Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht), Duncan McGuire (Orland City SC), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg) and Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo) are also headed to Paris.

Josh Atencio (Seattle Sounders), Jacob Davis (Sporting Kansas City), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig) and John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City) were named as alternates.

Team USA will take on Olympics host France in their group-stage opener at 3 p.m. EDT July 24 at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille. It will battle New Zealand in itsr second match July 27 in Marseille.

The team's final Group A match, against Guinea, will be July 30 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

The U.S. men failed to qualify for the Summer Games in 2012, 2016 and 2020. They advanced past the group stage just once in the history of the Olympic men's soccer tournament, leading to a fourth-place finish in 2000.

Latest Headlines

45 escaped cows stampede through neighborhood in England
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
45 escaped cows stampede through neighborhood in England
July 8 (UPI) -- A herd of 45 escaped cows paraded through a neighborhood in North Yorkshire, England, creating a racket that "sounded like an earthquake" and leaving behind "quite a lot of poo."
Japan remembers slain former PM Shinzo Abe on shooting anniversary
World News // 28 minutes ago
Japan remembers slain former PM Shinzo Abe on shooting anniversary
July 8 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to carry on the legacy of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the second anniversary of the murder on Monday.
Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to at least partially affirm former President Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity has broadened the scope of presidential power and limited paths to accountability.
Air pollution linked to drop in live births among IVF patients
Health News // 1 hour ago
Air pollution linked to drop in live births among IVF patients
Exposure to air pollution can significantly reduce the odds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) leading to a live birth, a new study says.
At least 31 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 31 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
July 8 (UPI) -- At least 31 people were killed and more than 100 injured as dozens of Russian missiles slammed into cities across Eastern and Central Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv where a children's hospital was badly damaged.
Hurricane Beryl causes wave of flight cancellations in Houston
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hurricane Beryl causes wave of flight cancellations in Houston
July 8 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 flights have been canceled into and out of Houston's two major airports as Hurricane Beryl slams south Texas with torrid winds, heavy rain and flash flooding.
EU climate service: Earth records 12 straight months of record high temperatures
World News // 4 hours ago
EU climate service: Earth records 12 straight months of record high temperatures
July 8 (UPI) -- June 2024 was hotter than any June previously on record, leaving people exposed to life-threatening temperatures and more extreme weather, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said Monday.
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
July 8 (UPI) -- Paramount Global, the owner of Paramount Pictures, CBS television, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV said Monday it had accepted a $8 billion takeover bid from U.S. independent film studio Skydance Media.
Boeing agrees to plead guilty to felony charge over fatal 737 Max crashes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Boeing agrees to plead guilty to felony charge over fatal 737 Max crashes
July 8 (UPI) -- Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a single felony charge of conspiracy to defraud the government in connection to two crashes of its 737 Max jet that killed nearly 350 people during a six-month span in 2018 and 2019.
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
SEOUL, July 8 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, condemned recent live-fire drills conducted by South Korea's military as a form of "suicidal hysteria" and threatened retaliation Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege dies in Tour of Austria crash
Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege dies in Tour of Austria crash
Angel Reese sets WNBA double-double record in Sky loss to Storm
Angel Reese sets WNBA double-double record in Sky loss to Storm
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in car crash
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in car crash
10 Russian wrestlers decline Olympics invitation
10 Russian wrestlers decline Olympics invitation
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz among final MLB All-Star additions
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz among final MLB All-Star additions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement