Paris 2024: Zimmerman, Robinson, Mihailovic headline Team USA men's soccer roster

Defender Walker Zimmerman (C) was among the veterans picked for the United States Men's National Team for Paris 2024. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

July 8 (UPI) -- Walker Zimmerman, Djordje Mihailovic and Miles Robinson are among 18 players who will represent the United States at the 2024 Summer Games, manager Marko Mitrovic announced Monday. The veteran trio will serve as the three overage players each team is allowed for the tournament, which restricts countries to rosters consisting mostly of players under 23 years old. Advertisement

"We couldn't be more excited to have this group of great players and great people represent us at the Olympic Games," Mitrovic said in a news release. "It's a special moment for all of us as they have worked their entire lives to reach this stage.

"Almost every player developed through our American soccer pathway, rising to become professionals and now they will live their dreams of competing at the Olympics.

"We're grateful to the clubs that released their players in support of our mission. Our goal is to make our country proud and we will give everything for the United States."

Zimmerman, 31, is the most experienced player on the roster. The Nashville SC defender has 42 career senior appearances for Team USA. The roster includes 15 players with international appearances for the team.

Advertisement

Patrick Schulte of the Columbus Crew and Gaga Slonina of Chelsea were named goalkeepers for the American squad heading to Paris.

Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Furth), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls) and Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) joined Zimmerman as defenders picked for Team USA.

Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), and Tanner Tessmann (Venezia) were picked for the midfield.

Forwards Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht), Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht), Duncan McGuire (Orland City SC), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg) and Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo) are also headed to Paris.

Josh Atencio (Seattle Sounders), Jacob Davis (Sporting Kansas City), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig) and John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City) were named as alternates.

Team USA will take on Olympics host France in their group-stage opener at 3 p.m. EDT July 24 at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille. It will battle New Zealand in itsr second match July 27 in Marseille.

The team's final Group A match, against Guinea, will be July 30 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

Advertisement Introducing your 2024 #OlyMNT Olympic Roster, as called by Marko Mitrović pic.twitter.com/x6M4DjQOX3— U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) July 8, 2024

The U.S. men failed to qualify for the Summer Games in 2012, 2016 and 2020. They advanced past the group stage just once in the history of the Olympic men's soccer tournament, leading to a fourth-place finish in 2000.