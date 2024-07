United States Men's National Team soccer coach Gregg Berhalter is under fire by the high-profile U.S. soccer supporters' group, the American Outlaws, who called for his firing Wednesday. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

The failure to advance out of the group stage prompted the American Outlaws, the nation's largest organization for soccer fans, to call for Berhalter's firing as coach.

"There needs to be accountability and a plan to move forward for the USMNT," American Outlaws said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "It's time to make a change in the head coaching position."

The unofficial fan organization of the U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams said the coaching change is needed for the men's team to compete in the next World Cup and build a larger fan base in the United States.

The United States is scheduled to host the 2026 World Cup at 11 venues across the country.

"It's an opportunity to prepare to compete as a home World Cup," American Outlaws said. "We cannot miss this incredible chance to create a lasting impact on the game of soccer in this country."

The fan group said replacing the coach with a better one is an "important step" to achieving that lasting impact.