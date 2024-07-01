Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
July 1, 2024 / 1:58 PM

First-time selection Lionel Messi headlines MLS All-Star roster

By Alex Butler
Striker Lionel Messi was among four players named to the 2024 MLS All-Star team roster. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
Striker Lionel Messi was among four players named to the 2024 MLS All-Star team roster. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- First-time selection Lionel Messi of Inter Miami headlines the roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star team, the league announced Monday.

The game, which pits MLS All-Stars against the best players from Mexico's Liga MX, will be held July 24 in Columbus, Ohio. Forward Luis Suarez, midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba -- three of Messi's teammates -- also are included on the MLS roster.

Advertisement

The Columbus Crew earned the most All-Star selections, with five, followed by Inter Miami (four) and FC Cincinnati (three).

Messi was among a dozen players selected through a combined vote from fans, media and players. Another 16 players were picked by Columbus Crew coach Wilfried Nancy, who will coach the MLS All-Stars. MLS commissioner Don Garber selected two more players.

Crew teammates Diego Rossi and Cucho, Cristian Arango of Real Salt Lake, Denis Bouanga of LAFC and Federico Bernardeschi of Toronto FC, Christian Benteke of DC United, Suarez and Messi are among the forwards who will represent MLS.

Reigning MLS MVP Luciano Acosta of FC Cincinnati, Mathieu Choiniere of CF Montreal, Evander of the Portland Timbers, Ryan Gauld of the Vancouver Whitecaps, Hector Herrera of the Houston Dynamo, Robin Lod of Minnesota United, Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC, Darlington Nagbe of the Crew and Riqui Puig of the Los Angeles Galaxy will join Busquets in the MLS midfield.

Advertisement

Rudy Camacho of the Crew, Justen Glad of Real Salt Lake, Aaron Herrera of DC United, Thiago Martins of NYCFC, Steven Moreira of the Crew, Luca Orellano and Miles Robinson of FC Cincinnati and Keegan Rosenberry of the Colorado Rapids joined Alba as the defensive selections.

Roman Burki of St. Louis City SC, Hugo Lloris of LAFC and Maarten Paes of FC Dallas are the goalies on the MLS roster.

Messi and Suarez recorded a team-leading 12 goals apiece so far this season for the first-place Herons. That total is tied for the fourth-most in MLS, behind Arango (16), Benteke (14) and Bouanga (13). Messi trails only Acosta (15) in assists, with 13, but played in eight fewer games than the FC Cincinnati star.

Messi and Suarez are currently competing in the Copa America tournament for their respective home countries, Argentina and Uruguay.

Uruguay will battle the United States in a group-stage finale at 9 p.m. EDT Monday in Kansas City, Mo. Argentina will meet Ecuador in a quarterfinal match at 9 p.m. Thursday in Houston.

Advertisement

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will air at 8 p.m. EDT July 24 on Apple TV.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New California state law requires date rape testing devices at public bars, clubs
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
New California state law requires date rape testing devices at public bars, clubs
July 1 (UPI) -- Public bars and clubs in California are required to offer drug-testing devices in an effort to protect patrons from drinks spiked with "date rape drugs," according to state legislation that took effect Monday.
Small plane crash kills Ga. family of 5 returning from N.Y. baseball tournament
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Small plane crash kills Ga. family of 5 returning from N.Y. baseball tournament
July 1 (UPI) -- Five members of an Atlanta-area family died in a small plane crash in New York, the New York State Police said Monday.
Man pass giant beach ball 7,827 times to reclaim world record
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Man pass giant beach ball 7,827 times to reclaim world record
July 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men spent 1 hour, 8 minutes and 52 seconds passing a giant inflatable ball back and forth a total 7,827 times to reclaim a Guinness World Records title.
Canadian pet chicken identifies letters, numbers to break world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Canadian pet chicken identifies letters, numbers to break world record
July 1 (UPI) -- A British Columbia chicken earned a Guinness World Record by identifying different numbers, colors and letters.
'Smart' prosthetic legs help create natural gait
Health News // 1 hour ago
'Smart' prosthetic legs help create natural gait
Prosthetic legs controlled by a person's own neural system can help restore a natural walking gait, researchers found.
Military horses escape in London for the second time in under three months
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Military horses escape in London for the second time in under three months
July 1 (UPI) -- Three British military horses broke free from their handlers and ran loose through the streets of central London -- the second such incident in the past three months.
Japan succesfully launches H3 next-gen rocket with new observation satellite
Science News // 2 hours ago
Japan succesfully launches H3 next-gen rocket with new observation satellite
July 1 (UPI) -- The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency successfully launched Monday its new H3 rocket carrying with it this time an observation satellite intended to monitor damage on Earth from natural disasters.
Australia more than doubles fees on international student visas
World News // 2 hours ago
Australia more than doubles fees on international student visas
July 1 (UPI) -- Australia on Monday doubled fees for student visas amid efforts to slow down immigration, drawing ire from international student representatives.
Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin
Health News // 3 hours ago
Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin
All Diamond Shruumz edibles have been recalled after the company found high levels of a mushroom toxin in them that may have sickened 39 people in 20 states.
EU says Meta ad-free subscription breaks antitrust rules
World News // 3 hours ago
EU says Meta ad-free subscription breaks antitrust rules
July 1 (UPI) -- The European Commission said on Monday that Facebook's parent Meta violated its Digital Markets Act with its "pay or consent" advertising model and could face massive fines.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dog bites top golfer Nelly Korda, forces withdrawal from tournament
Dog bites top golfer Nelly Korda, forces withdrawal from tournament
Simone Biles headlines Olympic team, says U.S. gymnasts stronger than Tokyo showing
Simone Biles headlines Olympic team, says U.S. gymnasts stronger than Tokyo showing
Paul George to sign $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George to sign $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers
Break-dancers seek to elevate sport at Paris Olympics
Break-dancers seek to elevate sport at Paris Olympics
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement