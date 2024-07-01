First-time selection Lionel Messi headlines MLS All-Star roster

Striker Lionel Messi was among four players named to the 2024 MLS All-Star team roster. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- First-time selection Lionel Messi of Inter Miami headlines the roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star team, the league announced Monday. The game, which pits MLS All-Stars against the best players from Mexico's Liga MX, will be held July 24 in Columbus, Ohio. Forward Luis Suarez, midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba -- three of Messi's teammates -- also are included on the MLS roster. Advertisement

The Columbus Crew earned the most All-Star selections, with five, followed by Inter Miami (four) and FC Cincinnati (three).

Messi was among a dozen players selected through a combined vote from fans, media and players. Another 16 players were picked by Columbus Crew coach Wilfried Nancy, who will coach the MLS All-Stars. MLS commissioner Don Garber selected two more players.

Crew teammates Diego Rossi and Cucho, Cristian Arango of Real Salt Lake, Denis Bouanga of LAFC and Federico Bernardeschi of Toronto FC, Christian Benteke of DC United, Suarez and Messi are among the forwards who will represent MLS.

Reigning MLS MVP Luciano Acosta of FC Cincinnati, Mathieu Choiniere of CF Montreal, Evander of the Portland Timbers, Ryan Gauld of the Vancouver Whitecaps, Hector Herrera of the Houston Dynamo, Robin Lod of Minnesota United, Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC, Darlington Nagbe of the Crew and Riqui Puig of the Los Angeles Galaxy will join Busquets in the MLS midfield.

Rudy Camacho of the Crew, Justen Glad of Real Salt Lake, Aaron Herrera of DC United, Thiago Martins of NYCFC, Steven Moreira of the Crew, Luca Orellano and Miles Robinson of FC Cincinnati and Keegan Rosenberry of the Colorado Rapids joined Alba as the defensive selections.

Roman Burki of St. Louis City SC, Hugo Lloris of LAFC and Maarten Paes of FC Dallas are the goalies on the MLS roster.

Messi and Suarez recorded a team-leading 12 goals apiece so far this season for the first-place Herons. That total is tied for the fourth-most in MLS, behind Arango (16), Benteke (14) and Bouanga (13). Messi trails only Acosta (15) in assists, with 13, but played in eight fewer games than the FC Cincinnati star.

Messi and Suarez are currently competing in the Copa America tournament for their respective home countries, Argentina and Uruguay.

Uruguay will battle the United States in a group-stage finale at 9 p.m. EDT Monday in Kansas City, Mo. Argentina will meet Ecuador in a quarterfinal match at 9 p.m. Thursday in Houston.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will air at 8 p.m. EDT July 24 on Apple TV.