Soccer
June 28, 2024 / 9:12 AM

USMNT eyes likely must-win Uruguay match, confident of advancing in Copa America

By Alex Butler
United States Men's National Team midfielder Giovanni Reyna (L) and Panama's Cristian Martinez battle for the ball during a Copa America match Thursday in Atlanta. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
June 28 (UPI) -- Manager Gregg Berhalter said he still believes in the United States Men's National Team after an upset loss to Panama at the Copa America soccer tournament. The setback set up a likely must-win meeting with favored Uruguay.

Berhalter made the comments at his postgame news conference Thursday in Atlanta.

Panama, ranked No. 43 in the world, outshot the No. 11 Americans 13-6 in the 2-1 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They also played a much more physical match, with 19 fouls, compared to four for their favored counterparts.

The Americans were forced to play a man down after forward Tim Weah was red-carded in the 18th minute. Berhalter cited that and referenced the officiating, when asked about the loss.

"I know the result is extremely disappointing," Berhalter told reporters "I can't fault the effort of the group, especially after going down a man. The guys dug in and we were close to coming out with a point."

Weah was ejected for punching defender Roderick Miller. Despite playing with just 10 men, the Americans took a lead moments after the red card, with striker Folarin Balogun beating goalie Orlando Mosquera with a strike from outside the box in the 22nd minute.

Panama equalized in the 26th minute with a score from winger Cesar Blackman. Striker Jose Fajardo scored the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute.

The Americans and Panamanians are both 1-1 in Group C, behind first-place Uruguay (2-0). No. 84 Bolivia (0-2) sits in last place. The Top 2 groups will advance to the quarterfinals of the South American soccer tournament.

No. 14 Uruguay will play the U.S. men in a group-stage finale Monday in Kansas City, Mo. Panama will face Bolivia the same night in Orlando, Fla.

"We'll prepare," Berhalter said. "We know we'll have to go out there and a get a result and we'll go to do that. We believe in this group. It's a strong team. I think if we stay focused and execute a game plan, we'll be OK."

Weah will not be available for the U.S.-Uruguay match. Berhalter mentioned Haji Wright and Brenden Aaronson as potential candidates for his replacement in the starting lineup.

Weah took to social media to apologize for his error against Panama, writing that he let his "team and country down,"

"A moment of frustration led to an irreversible consequence, and for that, I am deeply sorry to my teammates, coaches, family and our fans," Weah wrote.

Panama will be a heavy favorite against Bolivia, who hasn't won a Copa American match in a decade. Uruguay beat the Bolivians 5-0 on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Americans and Uruguayans will kick off at 9 p.m. EDT Monday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The match will air on FS1.

"We have to go and represent our country with passion and pride," U.S. striker Christian Pulisic told reporters. "We have to go and play the best game of our lives. That's it."

