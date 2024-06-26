USWNT soccer legend Alex Morgan left off Olympic roster

1 of 5 | Alex Morgan will not compete for Team USA at Paris 2024. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Legendary striker Alex Morgan is not included on the 18-player United States Women's National Team roster for the 2024 Summer Games, coach Emma Hayes announced Wednesday. The snub will result in Morgan's first absence from a major tournament since the 2008 Summer Games. Advertisement

"Making an Olympic roster is a huge privilege and an honor and there is no denying that it was an extremely competitive process among the players and that there were difficult choices, especially considering how hard everyone has worked over the past 10 months," Hayes said in a news release.

"Choosing an 18-player roster plus alternates involved many considerations, but I am excited for the group we have selected and I'm looking forward to building on the work from last camp as we head into the send-off matches and then onto France. These are great opportunities for us to continue to show the progress we are making."

Morgan, 34, was among the most experienced and decorated players on the team. The two-time World Cup champion and 2008 gold medalist has the fifth-most goals in the history of the United States Women's National Team.

Morgan was previously named to Hayes' 23-player roster for two friendlies earlier this month against South Korea. She appeared in just one of those matches, drawing a start, but not registering a goal or assist in a 3-0 win June 4 in Saint Paul, Minn.

With Morgan's omission, Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson were the forwards who made the cut.

Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle and Caterina Macario were the midfielders named to the roster.

Hayes will bring defenders Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger and Emily Sonnett to Paris.

Alyssa Naeher and Casey Murphy will be the American goalies. Hayes named goalie Jan Campbell, midfielders Hal Herschfelt and Croix Bethune and forward Lynn Williams as alternates.

The new roster will first compete in a friendly against Mexico on July 13 in Harrison, N.J. They will take on Costa Rica in another friendly on July 16 Washington, D.C.

The Americans will start Paris 2024 group play against Zambia on July 25 in Nice.

