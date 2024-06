MLS plans to pause its season for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- MLS plans to take a break during the 2026 World Cup to avoid incomplete rosters for its teams during the competition, a league executive said Wednesday. Brad Pursel, the MLS senior vice president of game schedule management, told ESPN about the move. The length of the schedule break has not been determined. Advertisement

MLS has yet to formally announce the break. The 2026 World Cup will be held from July 11 to 19 in Canada, Mexico and the United States. MLS seasons start in February and end in October, with the playoffs in November and December.

MLS typically does not pause its season for outside tournaments, but does break for the Leagues Cup -- a competition between MLS teams and teams from Mexico's Liga MX. The league opted to continue play this year during the Copa America, with several star players, including Lionel Messi, leaving their MLS teams to represent their countries.

"We're looking ahead to 2025, 2026, and 2027 to consider and make adjustments to our schedules so we don't lose quite as many players to these competitions that conflict with our season," Pursel told ESPN.

Advertisement

Orlando City SC will face NYCFC in the first MLS game of this weekend at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Yankee Stadium. That matchup will air on Apple TV.