June 26, 2024 / 9:12 AM

Copa America soccer: Argentina beats Chile; Lionel Messi injures thigh

By Alex Butler
Argentina forward Lionel Messi (R) walks past Chilean players after a 1-0 Copa America victory Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
June 26 (UPI) -- Lautaro Martinez scored a second-half goal to lead Argentina past Chile in the Copa America group stage, clinching a spot in the quarterfinals of the South American soccer tournament.

Martinez scored in the 88th minute of the 1-0 triumph Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. But the jubilation of the victory was somewhat dulled by an injury scare, as striker Lionel Messi required treatment on his upper-right thigh.

Messi remained in the game and played a full 90 minutes, but his status for future Copa America participation is now uncertain.

"I didn't feel a puncture or a tear, but I did find it difficult to move freely," Messi told reporters.

The Argentines outshot the Chileans 22-3 and dominated possession in the shutout victory. Messi registered just one shot attempt and was fouled three times.

Argentina, ranked No. 1 in the world, and No. 40 Chile played a scoreless first half in the Group A meeting. Messi's injury scare occurred in the 24th minute after a run-in with Chilean defender Gabriel Suazo. He went on to deliver one of the closest attempts of the first 45 minutes, with a 36th minute shot that hit the outside of the right post.

Goalie Claudio Bravo continued to deny Argentina shots before he was finally beaten by Martinez.

The 73rd-minute substitute scored during a corner kick sequence. Messi started the play with an in-swinger from the right corner. Bravo denied an initial attempt, but accidentally deflected the ball out to Martinez, who used his first touch to fire a shot into the top of the net.

Messi told reporters he plans to gauge his pain level Wednesday after his injury scare. Argentina will take on No. 31 Peru in their group stage finale at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Copa America quarterfinals will be held from July 4 to 6. The semifinals will be July 9 and 10 and the finale will be July 14.

