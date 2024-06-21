Trending
Soccer
June 21, 2024 / 9:38 AM

Copa America soccer: Messi, Argentina beat Canada, blast Atlanta field condition

By Alex Butler
Lionel Messi (C) of Argentina dribbles in front of Canada goalie Maxime Crepeau (L) during a 2024 Copa America group-stage match Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
June 21 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi and Argentina shut out Canada 2-0 in the group stage of the Copa America tournament in Atlanta, but went on to criticize the surface at Mercedes Benz Stadium, calling the field a "disaster."

The Argentines failed to score in the first half before finding the net in the 49th and 88th minutes of the triumph Thursday at the home facility of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

"It was like the game against Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup, except that one had a good pitch [field]," Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said told reporters, referencing the Argentines opening-round loss at that tournament. "Better that we won, or else it would have appeared as an excuse.

"But they knew seven months ago that we'd play here and they changed the field two days ago. It's not an excuse, but this isn't a good field. Sincerely, the field is not apt for these players."

Scaloni said the Argentines played "according to the pitch" and that they "couldn't do much more" because of the field's condition. He also cited the slower speed of passes.

The Falcons and Atlanta United of MLS both play on an artificial surface for their games at the facility. Copa America tournament organizers required that the surface to be changed to grass.

"Two days ago it was fake," Scaloni said. "Then they parched panels of grass together. It's painted to appear nicer than it is. The weird thing is we knew months ago we'd play here, so maybe things could've been done about the pitch quicker."

More than 70,500 fans attended the Group A match. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister assisted striker Julian Alvarez for the first goal early on in the second half. Messi later sent a rolling pass into the box for fellow forward Lautaro Martinez, who used his first touch to ground a shot under Canada goalie Maxime Crepeau.

"The state of the pitch was a disaster," Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez said, according to ESPN. "Very bumpy. We must improve in this aspect, otherwise, Copa América will always appear at a lower level than the European Championship."

Canada defender Kamal Miller was among other players to criticize the field, comparing it to a stage.

Messi did not blame the field for Argentina's early struggles, citing Canada's physicality and counter attack. He said the Canadians made it difficult for the Argentines to find spaces during their offensive possessions.

"The first half it cost us a lot," Messi told reporters, according to the Miami Herald. "We couldn't find spaces. But luckily we won, which is the most important thing."

Argentina now leads Group A, while Canada dropped to last place. Chile and Peru, who play Friday in Arlington, Texas, are the other members of the group. Messi and the Argentines will face Chile on Tuesday at East Rutherford, N.J. They will take on Peru on June 29 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

