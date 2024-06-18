Trending
Soccer
June 18, 2024 / 8:44 AM

Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe breaks nose; status in doubt for France-Netherlands

By Alex Butler
French striker Kylian Mbappe receives medical treatment during a UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match against Austria on Monday in Dusseldorf, Germany. Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE
June 18 (UPI) -- Striker Kylian Mbappe, who broke his nose in a win over Austria, could miss France's upcoming Euro 2024 match against the Netherlands.

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo said Tuesday that Mbappe will not require immediate surgery and it is "a little premature to give a timetable" for his return.

France will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the European soccer tournament Friday in Leipzig, Germany.

Sources told ESPN and CANAL+ that Mbappe will likely miss the Netherlands match.

Mbappe sustained the injury in the 86th minute of France's 1-0 win over Austria on Monday in Dusseldorf, Germany. The star forward jumped up for a header during a free kick during the sequence. He made contact with the ball before smacking his head into defender Kevin Danso's shoulder.

Danso offered well wishes to Mbappe on social media.

The French Football Federation released a statement saying that Mbappe he will receive treatment in "the coming days," but did not specify how long he will be off the field.

"Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second half of the Austria vs. France match this Monday in Duesseldorf," the French Football Federation said. "The captain of the French team was first taken care of by the medical staff and doctor Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed a broken nose.

"Diagnosis confirmed during radiological examinations at the Duesseldorf hospital. Kylian Mbappe has returned to the base camp of the French team.

He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately. A mask will be made so as to allow the No. 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment."

Mbappe, who went to the ground with blood seeping from his nose after Monday's collision, took to social media in the hours after the match, asking fans for ideas about which mask he should wear.

France is set to play the Netherlands at 3 p.m. EDT Friday at Red Bull Arena. The French will face Poland in their final group stage meeting June 25 in Dortmund, Germany.

Kingsley Coman, Randal Olo Muani and Bradley Barcola are among the forwards who could get more playing time because of Mbappe's injury.

