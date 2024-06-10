Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
June 10, 2024 / 10:45 AM

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola says 'door is closed' on Barcelona return

By Alex Butler
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is signed through next season. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is signed through next season. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the "door is closed" on a potential return to Spanish soccer power FC Barcelona.

Guardiola made the comments during a news conference at the Legends Trophy, a golf tournament he hosts in Girona, Spain.

Advertisement

"We're older now, man," Guardiola said, when asked about a potential return to Barcelona.

The veteran coach, who led the Sky Blues to a fourth-consecutive Premier League title this year, said last month that he was "closer to leaving than staying." His contract expires in 2025.

The 53-year-old took over at Manchester City in 2016. He led the Sky Blues to Premier League and EFL Cup titles in his second season. They won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and FA Community Shield a year later.

Guardiola led the Sky Blues to the treble, with Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles, last June.

He also led FC Barcelona to many trophies during his previous tenure with the La Liga club. Those Lionel Messi-led teams claimed three league titles and two Champions League crowns from 2008-09 to 2011-12

Guardiola also won several German Bundesliga crowns during his coaching tenure at Bayern Munich from 2013-14 to 2015-16.

Advertisement

Barcelona finished second in La Liga this season, behind rival Real Madrid. The Spanish soccer power fired manager Xavi in May. They hired former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick as Xavi's replacement.

Xavi played for Guardiola during his playing tenure at Barcelona.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hunter Biden will not testify in gun trial; closing arguments set to begin
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Hunter Biden will not testify in gun trial; closing arguments set to begin
June 10 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's federal gun trial is nearing its end in Delaware on the second week and day six before a conviction is handed down to the president's son.
Planetary Health Diet linked to lower risk of early death
Health News // 44 minutes ago
Planetary Health Diet linked to lower risk of early death
A plant-based eating regimen designed to save the Earth also saves people's lives, a large study confirms.
Two-drug therapy shows promise in treating meth addiction
Health News // 1 hour ago
Two-drug therapy shows promise in treating meth addiction
An experimental two-drug therapy has yielded promising results to treat methamphetamine use disorder, UCLA researchers report.
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
World News // 1 hour ago
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austrian Airlines plane managed to land safely on Sunday in Vienna from Spain after it was damaged badly by hail while in the air, officials said.
Far-right makes gains in European elections but center parties hold their ground
World News // 2 hours ago
Far-right makes gains in European elections but center parties hold their ground
June 10 (UPI) -- Far-right parties have made strong gains in the European Parliament, according to preliminary results from four days' of elections to elect representatives to the 720-seat legislature across the 27-member country bloc.
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
June 10 (UPI) -- Japan's Transport Ministry searched the offices of Mazda Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Corp. on Monday as part of its massive investigation into falsification of government certification applications.
Trump to virtually attend pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump to virtually attend pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to virtually attend a pre-sentencing probation interview after he was found guilty in his New York hush-money trial.
At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south
June 10 (UPI) -- Russian airborne strikes across eastern and southern Ukraine killed at least one person and injured four, authorities said.
Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
World News // 5 hours ago
Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 10 (UPI) -- It is the right time for South Korea to consider moving toward recognizing the State of Palestine, Seoul's former ambassador to Israel said as several nations have taken the mostly symbolic step.
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
World News // 6 hours ago
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
June 10 (UPI) -- Armed militants over the weekend opened fire on a bus transporting Hindu pilgrims in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, killing at least eight people and injuring nearly three dozen others.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
Dornoch, at 17-1, wins Belmont Stakes
Dornoch, at 17-1, wins Belmont Stakes
Carlos Alcaraz outduels Alexander Zverev for first French Open crown
Carlos Alcaraz outduels Alexander Zverev for first French Open crown
Meet the 10 horses running in Saturday's Belmont Stakes
Meet the 10 horses running in Saturday's Belmont Stakes
Holiday, White lead Celtics past Mavericks for 2-0 NBA Finals lead
Holiday, White lead Celtics past Mavericks for 2-0 NBA Finals lead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement