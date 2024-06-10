Manchester City's Pep Guardiola says 'door is closed' on Barcelona return

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is signed through next season. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the "door is closed" on a potential return to Spanish soccer power FC Barcelona. Guardiola made the comments during a news conference at the Legends Trophy, a golf tournament he hosts in Girona, Spain.

"We're older now, man," Guardiola said, when asked about a potential return to Barcelona.

The veteran coach, who led the Sky Blues to a fourth-consecutive Premier League title this year, said last month that he was "closer to leaving than staying." His contract expires in 2025.

The 53-year-old took over at Manchester City in 2016. He led the Sky Blues to Premier League and EFL Cup titles in his second season. They won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and FA Community Shield a year later.

Guardiola led the Sky Blues to the treble, with Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles, last June.

He also led FC Barcelona to many trophies during his previous tenure with the La Liga club. Those Lionel Messi-led teams claimed three league titles and two Champions League crowns from 2008-09 to 2011-12

Guardiola also won several German Bundesliga crowns during his coaching tenure at Bayern Munich from 2013-14 to 2015-16.

Barcelona finished second in La Liga this season, behind rival Real Madrid. The Spanish soccer power fired manager Xavi in May. They hired former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick as Xavi's replacement.

Xavi played for Guardiola during his playing tenure at Barcelona.