June 5, 2024 / 8:17 AM

USWNT's Lily Yohannes, 16, scores 10 minutes into international soccer debut

By Alex Butler

June 5 (UPI) -- Sixteen-year-old Lily Yohannes needed just 10 minutes to find the net in her international debut for the United States Women's National Team, scoring her first senior-level goal in a 3-0 win over South Korea.

The score occurred in the 82nd minute of the triumph Tuesday at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. Midfielder Crystal Dunn and forward Sophia Smith also scored for the Americans in the second of four pre-Olympic friendlies.

"It's a dream come true, really," Yohanes said on the TNT Sports broadcast. "I played this scenario out in my head so many times before. ... It was really amazing.

"The support from my teammates running up to me made it so much more special. I'm just really happy and really excited."

The Springfield, Va., native, entered the match as a 72nd-minute replacement for midfielder Korbin Albert. Fellow midfielder Trinity Rodman sparked the scoring sequence when she received a pass from a corner kick and dribbled into the box.

She then slid another feed through the box. Smith stepped over the ball, allowing it to roll to Yohannes. The teen phenom then used her right boot for a one-touch finish under goalie Kim Jung-Mi.

"She doesn't look like a 16-year-old," U.S. women's coach Emma Hayes told reporters, when asked about Yohannes. "She knows what I think about her. I've really pushed and wanted her on this squad."

Midfielder Jenna Nighswonger assisted Dunn's goal in the 13th minute of the victory.

Smith doubled the lead in the 67th minute. Mallory Swanson sparked that score when she stepped into the box, turned her back and placed her foot on the side of the ball, before blindly flicking it toward Smith.

Smith then dribbled away from defenders before sliding a shot into the far-post netting.

The Americans will face Mexico (July 13) and Costa Rica (July 16) in two more friendlies before going to Paris for the 2024 Summer Games.

