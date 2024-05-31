Trending
Soccer
May 31, 2024 / 11:37 AM

Soccer: Monaco's Mohamed Camara banned for 4 games for covering LGBTQ+ logo

By Alex Butler
Monaco's Mohamed Camara (L) placed tape over an anti-homophobic logo on his jersey during a win over Nantes on May 19 in Monaco. Photo by Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE
May 31 (UPI) -- Monaco midfielder Mohamed Camara received a four-game ban for covering an LGBTQ+ support logo on his jersey during a Ligue 1 soccer match against Nantes, the French football league announced Friday.

"After hearing the player Mohamed Camara and taking note of his refusal during the session to carry out one or more awareness-raising actions in the fight against homophobia, the commission decides to impose a firm suspension of four matches on him," the French football league said in a news release.

Camara wore tape over the logo, situated in the middle of his jersey front, during Monaco's 4-0 win over Nantes on May 19 in Monaco. He scored on a penalty kick in the 24th minute.

The jersey message, worn on Ligue 1 team jerseys, featured the word "homophobia" crossed out. Camara also did not participate in a pregame photo with teammates. They took that picture in front of a banner that had the same message.

Camara posted several messages Friday on his Instagram story shortly after the news broke. They referenced his Islamic faith.

"Lose everything, but do not lose Allah, for Allah replaces everything, but nothing replaces Allah," one of the posts, a shared quote, said.
Camara, who posted a photo of himself last week at Mecca, the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad, thanked his followers for messages of support.

"May Allah reward you and preserve you," he wrote.

The 24-year-old Bamako, Mali, native previously played at Malian club Real Bamako, before stops in Austria. He joined Monaco in 2022.

Monaco (20-7-7) finished second in Ligue 1 this season, behind champion Paris Saint-Germain.

