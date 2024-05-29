Barcelona hires Hansi Flick as manager to replace Xavi

Hansi Flick helped Bayern Munich become only the second team in European soccer history to win six tournament titles in a calendar year in 2020. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

Barcelona fired Xavi last week. The former star midfielder led the club to a runner-up finish during La Liga's 2023-24 campaign. Barcelona won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup under Xavi in 2022-23. They finished second in La Liga in 2021-22, Xavi's first season.

The Spanish soccer power signed Flick to a contract through June 2026. The 59-year-old started his coaching career in 1996 at FC Victoria Bammental. He then managed TSG Hoffenheim from 2000 to 2005.

Flick coached German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich from 2019 to 2021. He also managed the German national team from 2021 to 2023.

Flick was an assistant for Germany when they won the 2014 World Cup. He led Bayern Munich to a Champions League crown in 2019. German forward Robert Lewandowski, who now plays at Barcelona, scored a tournament-best 15 goals during that run.

Flick, known for his philosophy of ball possession and attacking, led Bayern Munich to two Bundesliga titles. He also won a German Cup, German Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup at Bayern. In 2020, they joined Barcelona as the only European club to win all six competitions they participated in during a singular calendar year.

Barcelona accomplished that feat in 2009, when their roster featured Xavi, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Thierry Henry, among other soccer legends.

"My hunger is really big for titles," Flick said. "I would like to stay on this path with Barcelona. I think we can achieve a lot together."

️ Hansi Flick's first words as the new Barça coach pic.twitter.com/E69FMuEzgf— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 29, 2024

Barcelona is scheduled to face Manchester City of England's Premier League in a friendly June 30 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. They also have scheduled matches against La Liga rival Real Madrid and Spanish Serie A foe Inter Milan as part of a U.S. summer tour.

"Barcelona is one of the best academies in the world," Flick said. "They have a mix between experienced players and also young talented players. We have improve them. It is our job to work together."

