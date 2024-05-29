Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
May 29, 2024 / 9:43 AM

Barcelona hires Hansi Flick as manager to replace Xavi

By Alex Butler
Hansi Flick helped Bayern Munich become only the second team in European soccer history to win six tournament titles in a calendar year in 2020. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE
Hansi Flick helped Bayern Munich become only the second team in European soccer history to win six tournament titles in a calendar year in 2020. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- Barcelona hired Hansi Flick to replace former manager Xavi, the Spanish La Liga soccer club announced Wednesday.

"It's a big honor and also a dream for me to sign my contract here in Barcelona and to work for this amazing club," Flick told the team website.

Advertisement

Barcelona fired Xavi last week. The former star midfielder led the club to a runner-up finish during La Liga's 2023-24 campaign. Barcelona won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup under Xavi in 2022-23. They finished second in La Liga in 2021-22, Xavi's first season.

The Spanish soccer power signed Flick to a contract through June 2026. The 59-year-old started his coaching career in 1996 at FC Victoria Bammental. He then managed TSG Hoffenheim from 2000 to 2005.

Related

Flick coached German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich from 2019 to 2021. He also managed the German national team from 2021 to 2023.

Flick was an assistant for Germany when they won the 2014 World Cup. He led Bayern Munich to a Champions League crown in 2019. German forward Robert Lewandowski, who now plays at Barcelona, scored a tournament-best 15 goals during that run.

Advertisement

Flick, known for his philosophy of ball possession and attacking, led Bayern Munich to two Bundesliga titles. He also won a German Cup, German Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup at Bayern. In 2020, they joined Barcelona as the only European club to win all six competitions they participated in during a singular calendar year.

Barcelona accomplished that feat in 2009, when their roster featured Xavi, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Thierry Henry, among other soccer legends.

"My hunger is really big for titles," Flick said. "I would like to stay on this path with Barcelona. I think we can achieve a lot together."

Barcelona is scheduled to face Manchester City of England's Premier League in a friendly June 30 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. They also have scheduled matches against La Liga rival Real Madrid and Spanish Serie A foe Inter Milan as part of a U.S. summer tour.

"Barcelona is one of the best academies in the world," Flick said. "They have a mix between experienced players and also young talented players. We have improve them. It is our job to work together."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Probe finds Singapore Airlines plane fell 178 feet in 5 seconds leaving passengers 'airborne'
World News // 10 minutes ago
Probe finds Singapore Airlines plane fell 178 feet in 5 seconds leaving passengers 'airborne'
May 29 (UPI) -- The preliminary investigation into severe turbulence aboard a Singapore Airlines flight in which a Briton died and 71 passengers and crew were injured has found the aircraft plunged 178 feet in four seconds.
North Korea floats trash and manure-filled balloons into South Korea
World News // 21 minutes ago
North Korea floats trash and manure-filled balloons into South Korea
SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- North Korea has launched hundreds of balloons carrying trash and excrement across the border into South Korea, Seoul's military said Wednesday, in apparent retaliation for activists floating propaganda leaflets.
ConocoPhillips to acquire Marathon Oil in $22.5 billion all-stock deal
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
ConocoPhillips to acquire Marathon Oil in $22.5 billion all-stock deal
May 29 (UPI) -- ConocoPhillips announced Wednesday it had entered a deal to acquire Marathon Oil.
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
Science News // 1 hour ago
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
May 29 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the double cicada brood event with an animated Doodle.
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, says Robert Gallucci
World News // 1 hour ago
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, says Robert Gallucci
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, May 29 (UPI) -- If South Korea is to achieve an apology from the United States for an early Cold War-era atrocity, it needs to launch an extensive campaign, a former high-ranking U.S. State Department official.
South African President Ramaphosa's ruling party under threat as general election gets underway
World News // 1 hour ago
South African President Ramaphosa's ruling party under threat as general election gets underway
May 29 (UPI) -- Voting got underway in South Africa on Wednesday in a general election that is being seen as a watershed moment that could see the African National Congress lose its majority for the first time since coming to power.
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
May 29 (UPI) -- Harvard University officials said on Tuesday that the institution will not make comments on controversial public policy issues in the future and the campus remains divided over the Israeli-Hamas war.
Heart healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
Health News // 4 hours ago
Heart healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
NEW YORK, May 29 (UPI) -- Heart-healthy actions could counteract a genetic predisposition to swift aging of the body's cells, a new study suggests.
Courtney O'Donnell sworn in as U.S. Permanent Representative to UNESCO
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Courtney O'Donnell sworn in as U.S. Permanent Representative to UNESCO
May 28 (UPI) -- Courtney O'Donnell was sworn in Tuesday as U.S. Permanent Representative to the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, also known as UNESCO, with the rank of ambassador.
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
May 28 (UPI) -- The leader of a human smuggling organization, who illegally shipped more than 100 Hondurans to the United States, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
French Open: Rybakina, Swiatek, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset on Day 2
French Open: Rybakina, Swiatek, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset on Day 2
Alize Cornet retires from tennis at French Open
Alize Cornet retires from tennis at French Open
Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement