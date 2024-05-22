Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
May 22, 2024 / 8:47 AM

U.S.-based Oaktree seizes ownership of Inter Milan due to $395M debt

By Alex Butler
Inter Miami players celebrate their Italian Serie A title on Sunday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy. Photo by Matteo Bazzi/EPA-EFE
Inter Miami players celebrate their Italian Serie A title on Sunday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy. Photo by Matteo Bazzi/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- Oaktree Capital Management said Monday that it seized ownership of Italian soccer franchise Inter Milan after Chinese conglomerate Suning defaulted on its debt with the U.S.-based investment fund.

Oaktree said the move followed the non-repayment of a three-year loan to Inter Miami, with a total balance due of $395 million. The investment fund provided rescue financing for the club in 2021, including pay for its players and employees, after Inter forecasted record financial losses for the 2020-21 campaign.

Advertisement

"As new owners, we recognize our responsibility to Inter Milan's community, history and legacy," Oaktree's Alejandro Cano said in a news release. "We are committed to the long-term success of the Nerazzurri and believe our ambitions for the club are united with those of its passionate fans in Italy and around the world.

"Our initial focus is operational and financial stability. We have great respect for Inter Milan's management team and look forward to working closely with them to provide strong leadership for the club. Winning the second star was a pivotal moment for the club and our aim is to build on the momentum achieved on the pitch to develop a clear path for consistent growth and success."

Advertisement

Inter (29-2-6) won Italy's Serie A this season after a third-place finish in 2022-23 and second-place run in 2021-22.

Since the rescue financing, Inter won two Coppa Italia titles, three Italian Cups and reached a Champions League final, in addition to this season's league title run.

Suning, one of the largest non-government retailers in China, purchased a majority stake in Inter Milan in 2016.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pentagon says Russia 'likely' launched 'counter space' satellite
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Pentagon says Russia 'likely' launched 'counter space' satellite
May 22 (UPI) -- A Pentagon official said Tuesday that Russia has placed a "counter space weapon" into space last week in the same orbit of U.S. government satellites and could threaten them.
CFPB: Buy now, pay later firms must offer refund, charge dispute rights
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
CFPB: Buy now, pay later firms must offer refund, charge dispute rights
May 22 (UPI) -- A new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule interpretation issued Wednesday gives buy now pay later customers protections similar to credit card users under consumer law.
Citi fined $78M by British regulators for high-frequency trading, risk control rule breaches
World News // 55 minutes ago
Citi fined $78M by British regulators for high-frequency trading, risk control rule breaches
May 22 (UPI) -- U.S. investment bank Citi was hit with $78.4 million in fines by British regulators for failings in its trading systems and controls including a notorious "fat-finger" blunder that sent European bourses into free-fall.
Biden administration announces $7.7B in relief for 160,000 student borrowers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration announces $7.7B in relief for 160,000 student borrowers
May 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will forgive student loans for three categories of borrowers totaling $7.7 billion, the Education Department said.
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state, Israel recalls envoys
World News // 2 hours ago
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state, Israel recalls envoys
May 22 (UPI) -- Norway, Ireland and Spain said Wednesday they would formally recognize Palestine as a state as of May 28 in an effort to inject renewed impetus into a hoped-for two-state solution to decades of conflict in the region.
After 'Roaring Kitty' rally, GameStop, 'meme stocks' still puzzle market experts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
After 'Roaring Kitty' rally, GameStop, 'meme stocks' still puzzle market experts
May 22 (UPI) -- GameStop stock surged early last week in a brief reoccurrence of the "meme stock" craze that disrupted markets in early 2021 and experts remain unsure what to make of it all.
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
May 22 (UPI) -- Zhang Zhan, a Chinese blogger and citizen journalist imprisoned four years in China for her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a recorded statement that she has been released from prison.
Biden admin. to release 1M barrels of gas to lower prices at pumps this summer
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden admin. to release 1M barrels of gas to lower prices at pumps this summer
May 22 (UPI) -- The United States will release 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve into the commercial market, the Biden administration said, in an effort to keep prices low at U.S. pumps this summer.
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
May 22 (UPI) -- Voters in Oregon and Kentucky cast ballots in their states' primaries Tuesday, further cementing President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee and former President Donald Trump as the Republican challenger.&n
Texas petrochemical pleads guilty for 2019 explosions that prompted mass evacuations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas petrochemical pleads guilty for 2019 explosions that prompted mass evacuations
May 22 (UPI) -- A Texas petrochemical company has pleaded guilty to violating the Clean Air Act over a pair of explosions at one of its plants in 2019 that injured several people and prompted a mass evacuation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisville police to investigate officers who arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler
Louisville police to investigate officers who arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler
New Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sues over alleged Florida NIL deal
New Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sues over alleged Florida NIL deal
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
'Resilient' Celtics overcome Pacers in OT, win Game 1 of ECF
'Resilient' Celtics overcome Pacers in OT, win Game 1 of ECF
Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement