U.S.-based Oaktree seizes ownership of Inter Milan due to $395M debt

May 22 (UPI) -- Oaktree Capital Management said Monday that it seized ownership of Italian soccer franchise Inter Milan after Chinese conglomerate Suning defaulted on its debt with the U.S.-based investment fund.
Oaktree said the move followed the non-repayment of a three-year loan to Inter Miami, with a total balance due of $395 million. The investment fund provided rescue financing for the club in 2021, including pay for its players and employees, after Inter forecasted record financial losses for the 2020-21 campaign.