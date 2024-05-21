Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
May 21, 2024 / 3:42 PM

New coach Emma Hayes releases first USWNT soccer roster ahead of Olympics

By Alex Butler
Longtime defender Crystal Dunn is listed as a forward on the United States Women's National Team roster for two upcoming friendlies. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 5 | Longtime defender Crystal Dunn is listed as a forward on the United States Women's National Team roster for two upcoming friendlies. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Manager Emma Hayes on Tuesday unveiled her first United States Women's National Team soccer roster for two upcoming friendlies against South Korea, with notable absences and changes to the expected pre-Olympics squad.

The 23-player roster features several familiar names, including forward Alex Morgan and midfielders Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan.

Advertisement

Forward Lynn Williams is among the former mainstays not listed on the roster. Goalie Alyssa Naeher, who sustained a thigh injury while playing for the Chicago Red Stars in an NSWL win over the Utah Royals earlier this month, also wasn't included in Hayes' selections.

Jane Campbell, Aubrey Kingsbury and Casey Murphy are the goalies available for the friendlies.

Crystal Dunn, who previously played defense for the Americans, is listed as a forward alongside Morgan, Catarina Macario, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson.

Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett and Sam Staab are the defenders listed on the roster.

Advertisement

Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Hal Hershfelt and Lily Yohannes will join Lavelle and Horan in the midfield.

Squad selections -- and snubs -- are significant, as Hayes will be tasked with picking the roster for the 2024 Summer Games after the friendlies.

The United States Soccer Federation named Hayes the new manager of the national team in November. The former Chelsea manager replaced interim coach Twila Kilgore.

The Americans will play South Korea at 5 p.m. EDT June 1 in Commerce City, Colo. They will meet again at 8 p.m. June 4 in Saint Paul, Minn.

The final roster for the Olympics will then face Mexico (July 13) and Costa Rica (July 16) in two more friendlies before flying to France.

They will start Olympic group stage play July 25 in Nice.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lottery player learned of $50,000 prize weeks later
Odd News // 5 minutes ago
Lottery player learned of $50,000 prize weeks later
May 21 (UPI) -- A Baltimore woman who scored a $50,000 Pick 5 prize from the Maryland Lottery said she didn't discover her good luck until weeks after the drawing.
Giuliani, 10 others plead not guilty to felony election charges in Arizona
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Giuliani, 10 others plead not guilty to felony election charges in Arizona
May 21 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and 10 co-defendants pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges accusing them of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.
Senators call for federal inquiry over barring Andretti team from Formula One
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senators call for federal inquiry over barring Andretti team from Formula One
May 21 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of seven senators have called for a federal investigation into Formula One racing for not including Andretti Global.
Study: Matcha may inhibit bacteria that causes gum disease
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Matcha may inhibit bacteria that causes gum disease
Matcha green tea has the potential to keep gum disease at bay, a new study finds.
U.N. says no to Russian-backed resolution to keep space weapons race at bay
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.N. says no to Russian-backed resolution to keep space weapons race at bay
May 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Monday for the second time in nearly a month failed to adopt a first-of-its-kind resolution, this time Russian-backed, which aims to prevent a weapons race in outer space.
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
Health News // 3 hours ago
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
The legalization of cannabis and the popularity of its edible versions is having an unexpected effect: More seniors landing in emergency departments with overdoses.
Caterpillar to pay $800K to settle discrimination charge with Labor Dept.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Caterpillar to pay $800K to settle discrimination charge with Labor Dept.
May 21 (UPI) -- Caterpillar has agreed to pay $800,000 in back wages and interest to settle an alleged systemic hiring discrimination charge involving 60 Black applicants who sought work at its facility in Decatur, Ill.
Idaho man juggles blindfolded for over an hour
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man juggles blindfolded for over an hour
May 21 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush returned to his roots by recapturing his first-ever Guinness World Records title: longest duration juggling three objects blindfolded.
Rising heat, humidity in Northeast could trigger severe storms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rising heat, humidity in Northeast could trigger severe storms
Mother Nature has gotten the memo that the unofficial start to summer is quickly approaching, as heat and humidity are on the rise in the Northeast. The uptick in steamy weather may come with stormy consequences.
European Council approves 'risk-based' AI regulations
World News // 3 hours ago
European Council approves 'risk-based' AI regulations
May 21 (UPI) -- The European Council approved a new measure setting limits on artificial intelligence among member states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisville police to investigate officers who arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler
Louisville police to investigate officers who arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
New Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sues over alleged Florida NIL deal
New Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sues over alleged Florida NIL deal
Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
Ken Griffey Jr. to drive pace car at Indianapolis 500
Ken Griffey Jr. to drive pace car at Indianapolis 500
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement