New coach Emma Hayes releases first USWNT soccer roster ahead of Olympics

Longtime defender Crystal Dunn is listed as a forward on the United States Women's National Team roster for two upcoming friendlies.

May 21 (UPI) -- Manager Emma Hayes on Tuesday unveiled her first United States Women's National Team soccer roster for two upcoming friendlies against South Korea, with notable absences and changes to the expected pre-Olympics squad. The 23-player roster features several familiar names, including forward Alex Morgan and midfielders Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan. Advertisement

Forward Lynn Williams is among the former mainstays not listed on the roster. Goalie Alyssa Naeher, who sustained a thigh injury while playing for the Chicago Red Stars in an NSWL win over the Utah Royals earlier this month, also wasn't included in Hayes' selections.

Jane Campbell, Aubrey Kingsbury and Casey Murphy are the goalies available for the friendlies.



Crystal Dunn, who previously played defense for the Americans, is listed as a forward alongside Morgan, Catarina Macario, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson.

Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett and Sam Staab are the defenders listed on the roster.

Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Hal Hershfelt and Lily Yohannes will join Lavelle and Horan in the midfield.

Squad selections -- and snubs -- are significant, as Hayes will be tasked with picking the roster for the 2024 Summer Games after the friendlies.

The United States Soccer Federation named Hayes the new manager of the national team in November. The former Chelsea manager replaced interim coach Twila Kilgore.

The Americans will play South Korea at 5 p.m. EDT June 1 in Commerce City, Colo. They will meet again at 8 p.m. June 4 in Saint Paul, Minn.

The final roster for the Olympics will then face Mexico (July 13) and Costa Rica (July 16) in two more friendlies before flying to France.

They will start Olympic group stage play July 25 in Nice.