Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
May 20, 2024 / 10:03 AM

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp open to retirement from coaching

By Alex Butler
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates a 2-0 win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in Liverpool, England. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates a 2-0 win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in Liverpool, England. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

May 20 (UPI) -- Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, who announced in January that he would resign at the end of the Premier League soccer season, hinted that he may never work again as a manager.

Klopp made the comments at a news conference Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. The Reds beat Wolves 2-0 Sunday in their season finale. They finished third in the Premier League standings, behind champion Manchester City and second-place Arsenal.

Advertisement

"I don't know exactly why nobody believes I probably will not be a manager again," Klopp told reporters. "But I understand because obviously it seems to be a drug. It looks like that because everybody comes back and everyone works until they are 70-something.

"I always had the idea that I will not do that that long. Look, other people are smarter. Other people can do it in different ways. I have to be all-in. I have to be the spark. I have to be the energy. I have to be all these kind of things and I'm empty. That's it."

Klopp, 56, said in January that he was "running out of energy."

Advertisement

The Reds, who won the Premier League in 2019-20, finished third in 2020-21 and second in 2021-22. They placed fifth last year, their worst finish during a full season under Klopp. The veteran manager led the Reds to Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles, in addition to their Premier League crown.

Klopp said earlier this year that he planned to return to the soccer sidelines again at some point, but wouldn't manage another club in England.

"You only have to look outside which clubs are obviously available and stuff like this," Klopp said in regards to his next move. "There will be opportunities, but I don't sit here and think, 'Maybe in a year's time I take that.' In this moment, it's see you later.

"I love all and everything about the club, but it's time for me to go. But look, it's not burning behind me and that gives me a good feeling."

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot told reporters last week that he will replace Klopp next season as Reds manager. Slot led Feyenoord to a second-place finish in the Eredivisie, the top soccer league in the Netherlands.

Advertisement

Feyenoord won the Eredivisie in 2022-23. Slot, 45, previously coached Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar and second-tier SC Cambuur.

Read More

Latest Headlines

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant; three Hamas leaders
World News // 44 minutes ago
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant; three Hamas leaders
May 20 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and three top Hamas leaders on Monday.
At least 11 killed, 28 injured by Russian shelling, missile strikes in Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 11 killed, 28 injured by Russian shelling, missile strikes in Ukraine
May 20 (UPI) -- At least 11 civilians, including a pregnant woman, were killed and 28 injured after Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv province amid a 10-day-old offensive to carve out "a buffer zone."
Elon Musk visits Indonesia for launch of Starlink Internet services
World News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk visits Indonesia for launch of Starlink Internet services
May 20 (UPI) -- Touting the importance of connectivity to remote parts of the world, Elon Musk announced that his Starlink satellite Internet service was up and running in Indonesia on Sunday.
Newly inaugurated Taiwan president calls on China to end military intimidation
World News // 3 hours ago
Newly inaugurated Taiwan president calls on China to end military intimidation
May 20 (UPI) -- Incoming Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te used his inauguration Monday to urge China to exchange its intimidatory tactics for peaceful co-existence and to respect the democratic decision of Taiwanese voters.
China launches anti-dumping probe into U.S., EU chemical exports
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
China launches anti-dumping probe into U.S., EU chemical exports
May 20 (UPI) -- China has launched an anti-dumping investigation into copolymer formaldehyde imported from the United States and the European Union, after they announced similar measures targeting Beijing last week.
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
World News // 8 hours ago
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
May 20 (UPI) -- President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran died in a helicopter crash, the government confirmed Monday after search-and-rescue teams reached the wreckage of the aircraft and found no surviving passengers.
U.S. forces to withdraw from Niger by mid-September
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. forces to withdraw from Niger by mid-September
May 19 (UPI) -- U.S. forces will withdraw from Niger by mid-September, their two militaries said Sunday, as U.S. officials voice optimism that military and diplomatic relations between the two countries can be reforged.
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
Science News // 20 hours ago
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
May 19 (UPI) -- Blue Origin on Sunday completed its first successful crewed flight in nearly two years, marking a fulfilled dream for Ed Dwight, who finally reached space after being turned down by NASA 60 years ago.
Asthma, COPD often not diagnosed, study indicates
Health News // 22 hours ago
Asthma, COPD often not diagnosed, study indicates
NEW YORK, May 19 (UPI) -- Finding and treating people with undiagnosed asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease improved their health and led to fewer appointments for respiratory symptoms in the year after detection, a new study indicates
Biden delivers Morehouse commencement speech amid outrage over Gaza
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden delivers Morehouse commencement speech amid outrage over Gaza
May 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday gave is first commencement speech this year at Morehouse College while his administration has braced for anger from students over his support for Israel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
Seize the Grey wins Preakness Stakes; Mystik Dan second
Seize the Grey wins Preakness Stakes; Mystik Dan second
Xander Schauffele wins first major with record 21-under at PGA Championship
Xander Schauffele wins first major with record 21-under at PGA Championship
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement