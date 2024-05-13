Team USA goalie Alyssa Naeher injured ahead of Paris 2024

United States Women's National Team goalie Alyssa Naeher (L) appeared to sustain a leg injury Sunday in Bridgeview, Ill. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team goalie Alyssa Naeher appeared to sustain a leg injury in the second half of a Chicago Red Stars NWSL win over the Utah Royals, putting her Paris 2024 status into question. The incident occurred in the 58th minute of the Red Stars' 3-1 triumph Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Red Stars coach Lorne Donaldson said he did not have an update on Naeher during his post-match news conference. Advertisement

"I'm leaving it to the pros, the medical staff," Donaldson told reporters. "So I don't know what's going on yet."

Forwards Jenna Bike and Mallory Swanson gave the Red Stars a 2-0 lead with respective scores in the 23rd and 29th minutes. Naeher then sustained her injury while trying to chase down a long pass that went into the left side of the box.

The Red Stars goalie got her right leg tangled up with Royals forward Ally Sentnor near the end line. Sentnor fell to the ground, while Naeher limped away.

The two-time World Cup winner and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist stayed in the game before going down moments later during a Royals attack. She then limped to the sideline and was replaced by Mackenzie Wood.

Advertisement

Forward Cameron Tucker came off the Royals bench and found the net in the 81st minute. Forward Penelope Hocking scored the final goal in stoppage time for the Red Stars.

The Red Stars will face Gotham FC at 5 p.m. EDT Sunday in Harrison, N.J.

Naeher, 36, is expected to be picked for the U.S. women's team roster, which is to be revealed in the coming weeks. Jane Campbell, Casey Murphy and Aubrey Kingsbury are among the other goalkeepers who could earn consideration for the final cut.

The U.S. women will face South Korea in a friendly at 5 p.m. June 1 in Commerce City, Colo. They will start group stage play at the Summer Games at 3 p.m. July 25 in Nice.