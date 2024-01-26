Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Jan. 26, 2024 / 9:58 AM

Soccer: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp to resign at end of season; cites energy loss

By Alex Butler
Manager Jurgen Klopp will resign from Liverpool at the end of this season. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE
Manager Jurgen Klopp will resign from Liverpool at the end of this season. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will resign at the end of the season because he is "running out of energy," he announced Friday.

"I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it -- or at least try to explain it," Klopp told the team website.

Advertisement

Klopp, 56, led the first-place Reds to a 14-1-6 start to the Premier League season. The Reds finished fifth in 2022-23, second in 2021-22 and third in 2020-21. They won the league in 2019-20.

"I tried to explain it with, I'm like a proper sports car -- not the best one, but a pretty good one," Klopp said. "I can still drive 160, 170, 180 mph, but I'm the only one who sees the tank meter is going down.

Advertisement

"The outside world doesn't see that, that's good, so you go until as long as we have to go, but then you need a break. In this case, you need to go to the petrol station."

The Reds finished eighth in the Premier League in 2015-16, when Klopp took over as manager midseason. They finished fourth for the next two seasons and second in 2018-19, before their title-winning run.

The Reds set a record for the earliest clinching of the league, winning with seven games remaining during that campaign.

They also tied the record for the most wins (32) in a Premier League season.

The Reds finished third in 2020-21 and second in 2021-22. They placed fifth last year, their worst finish during a full season under Klopp.

Klopp also led the Reds to a Champions League title in 2018-19, just their second since 1983-84. Liverpool won the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2019. They won the FA Cup and EFL Cup in 2021-22.

"I love absolutely everything about this club," Klopp said. "I love everything about the city. I love everything about our supporters. I love the team. I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still took this decision, shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

Advertisement

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I would have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now.

"I know that I cannot do the job again and again. After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth -- and that is the truth."

He said he is still "100% in it," when asked about his commitment for the remainder of this season. He also said he plans to work again at some point, but will never manager a different club in England.

Klopp, who previously coached German Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and Mainz, plans to take a break from managing -- on the club or national-team level -- for at least one year.

The Reds will host Norwich City in an FA Cup match at 9:30 a.m. EST Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. They will return to league play for a rivalry match against Chelsea on Wednesday at Anfield.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Risk of death drops with each additional year of education, study finds
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Risk of death drops with each additional year of education, study finds
The higher a person's level of education, the lower their risk of premature death, claims a new global study.
Federal helium reserve sale may disrupt supplies for MRIs, computer chips
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Federal helium reserve sale may disrupt supplies for MRIs, computer chips
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The sale of the Federal Helium Reserve to the highest private bidder could have a huge impact on healthcare and disrupt hospital supply chains and even semiconductor chip manufacturing.
PG&E agrees to $45M penalty to settle action over 2021 Dixie wildfire
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
PG&E agrees to $45M penalty to settle action over 2021 Dixie wildfire
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- PG&E has agreed to pay a $45 million penalty to settle an action brought by California's public utilities regulator for its part in the Dixie Fire in 2021 which burned through five counties in the north of the state.
Russian court keeps U.S. journalist jailed ahead of espionage trial
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Russian court keeps U.S. journalist jailed ahead of espionage trial
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Moscow court ruled to extend the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, forcing him to wait behind bars for at least another two months before the start of his trial on espionage charges.
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Health News // 1 hour ago
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Babies born even slightly early have a higher long-term risk of developmental difficulties that could affect their behavior and learning ability, a new study finds.
Biden administration pauses new LNG exports to reassess climate impact
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration pauses new LNG exports to reassess climate impact
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Friday a temporary pause on approving new liquified natural gas exports to non-Free Trade Agreement countries to reassess environmental and economic impacts.
Jury to hear closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit against Donald Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury to hear closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit against Donald Trump
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The jury in former President Donald Trump's second federal civil defamation suit by writer E. Jean Carroll will hear closing arguments Friday after the real estate mogul gave brief testimony in his defense a day before.
Turkey ratifies Sweden's NATO bid; Hungary last obstacle to membership
World News // 2 hours ago
Turkey ratifies Sweden's NATO bid; Hungary last obstacle to membership
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Turkey has finalized legislation ratifying Sweden's accession to NATO, leaving Hungary as the lone holdout keeping the Nordic country from the security umbrella of the 31-nation alliance.
International Court of Justice orders Israel to end genocidal acts in Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
International Court of Justice orders Israel to end genocidal acts in Gaza
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice in the Hague ordered Israel to take immediate steps to end atrocities amid its ongoing war with Hamas, but stopped short of suspending the country's military campaign in Gaza.
King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate surgery
World News // 3 hours ago
King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate surgery
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles arrived at the private London Clinic on Friday morning to be treated for an enlarged prostate -- at, the same hospital where Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
Golfer Nick Dunlap turns professional after forgoing $1.5 million prize
Golfer Nick Dunlap turns professional after forgoing $1.5 million prize
Warriors honor late coach Dejan Milojević in emotional pregame ceremony
Warriors honor late coach Dejan Milojević in emotional pregame ceremony
NFL playoffs: Ravens-Chiefs QBs, Lions-49ers balance mark conference finales
NFL playoffs: Ravens-Chiefs QBs, Lions-49ers balance mark conference finales
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement