Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Jan. 19, 2024 / 12:52 PM

U.S. women's soccer star Sam Mewis retires, cites knee injury

By Alex Butler
Midfielder Sam Mewis (R) made her senior debut in 2014 for the United States Women's National Team. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 5 | Midfielder Sam Mewis (R) made her senior debut in 2014 for the United States Women's National Team. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Sam Mewis, who won a World Cup with the United States Women's National Team in 2019, will retire from soccer, she announced Friday on social media.

"With both sadness and clarity, I am retiring from professional soccer," Mewis wrote on Instagram and X. "Unfortunately, my knee can no longer tolerate the impact that elite soccer requires.

Advertisement

"Though this isn't what I wanted, it's clear that this is the only path forward for me."

Mewis, 31, made her senior national team debut in 2014. She went on to score 24 goals in 83 appearances, including at the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Summer Games, where the Americans claimed a bronze medal.

Related

The veteran midfielder also captured four titles in the NWSL, where she played for the Western New York Flash, North Carolina Courage and Kansas City Current.

Mewis spent time with Manchester City in 2020 and 2021. She won the FA Cup with the English club in 2020.

"I want to thank everyone who has been on my team throughout this journey -- soccer has put so many wonderful things in my life, but the most wonderful thing has been the people," Mewis wrote. "To all of my family, friends, teammates, and fans -- I truly feel that we did this together and I'm extremely grateful."

Advertisement

Mewis announced that she joined the Men in Blazers Media Network to lead women's soccer coverage.

Several former and current women's soccer stars congratulated Mewis in comments on her Instagram post, including Megan Rapinoe, Sam Kerr, Carli Lloyd and Rose Lavelle.

"I know this wasn't the ending you imagined, but you should be proud of all that you accomplished and the teammate that you were," Lloyd wrote. "You will be missed on the field."

The United States Women's National Team is scheduled to participate in the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup next month in Carson, Calif. They are also qualified for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Latest Headlines

New political reality affects next week's New Hampshire primary
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
New political reality affects next week's New Hampshire primary
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- This year's New Hampshire primary is shaping up to be unlike any other Donald Trump splits time between the campaign trail and court, and as other candidates campaign much less than in Iowa a week before.
Left-behind items at European hotels include dentures, clown costume
Odd News // 34 minutes ago
Left-behind items at European hotels include dentures, clown costume
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A survey of European hotels found some of the most unusual items left behind by vacationers include dentures, a full clown costume and witchcraft paraphernalia.
Police responding to Walmart shoplifting call find abandoned infant
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Police responding to Walmart shoplifting call find abandoned infant
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- After a 3-month-old baby girl was abandoned during a suspected shoplifting incident at a Philadelphia Walmart Thursday, police said they think they know the child's identity and that of several of the suspects.
Contractor remodeling bathroom finds grenade behind the tub
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Contractor remodeling bathroom finds grenade behind the tub
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A contractor working on a remodeling job in Washington was removing a bathtub from the home when he made a surprising discovery inside the wall: a grenade.
Softball-sized hole found in Atlas Airline flight out of Miami
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Softball-sized hole found in Atlas Airline flight out of Miami
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration announced it was investigating an Atlas Air flight that had been seen "shooting flames" during an emergency in Miami on Thursday.
Ford to cut production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ford to cut production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Ford Motor Company said that it is slashing the production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning because of sales, affecting some 1,400 employees in Michigan.
University of Michigan: Consumer sentiment rose 13% in January
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
University of Michigan: Consumer sentiment rose 13% in January
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Consumer sentiment improved dramatically in January, climbing by 13% according University of Michigan data published Friday. That's the highest level of consumer confidence since July 2021.
Amorous fish blamed for mysterious sound around Florida bay
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Amorous fish blamed for mysterious sound around Florida bay
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida scientist said a mysterious bass sound reported by residents in the Tampa Bay area might be coming from mating fish.
Israel surges to 6th place on list of nations with jailed journalists in 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Israel surges to 6th place on list of nations with jailed journalists in 2023
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Israel has emerged as one of the world's leading jailers of journalists amid the Israel-Hamas war, sharing sixth-place with Iran on a list of the most restrictive states on press freedoms, according to a new analysis.
Existing U.S. home sales down by 6.2% from previous year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Existing U.S. home sales down by 6.2% from previous year
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Existing U.S. home sales dropped by 1% in December and were down 6.2% from the previous year, according to a Friday report from the National Association of Realtors. It's the lowest since 1995.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek advance; Rune, Pegula upset
Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek advance; Rune, Pegula upset
Shawn Barber, world champion pole vaulter, dies at 29
Shawn Barber, world champion pole vaulter, dies at 29
Golden State Warriors postpone second game after Dejan Milojević's death
Golden State Warriors postpone second game after Dejan Milojević's death
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Miami tight end Cam McCormick to return for 9th college football season
Miami tight end Cam McCormick to return for 9th college football season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement