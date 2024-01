Jose Mourinho led AS Roma to sixth-place Serie A finishes in 2021 and 2022. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Jose Mourinho is out as manager of AS Roma, the Italian Serie A club announced Tuesday morning. "We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club," AS Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said in a news release.

"We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club. We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavors."

Mourinho, 60, started his Roma tenure in 2021. He led the squad to an 18-11-9 record and sixth place finish in Serie A in his first season.

Roma went 18-11-9 and finished sixth again in 2022. They started their 2023-24 campaign 8-7-5 through their first 20 games and currently sit in ninth.

Roma finished in the Top 3 for five-consecutive seasons from 2013 through 2017, while coached by Rudi Garcia, Luciano Spalletti and Eusebio Di Francesco.

Mourinho previously managed at Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Porto, Uniao de Leiria and Benfica.

The two-time Champions League winner led clubs to eight league titles in four different leagues. His contract with Roma was set to expire at the end of the season.

Roma will host Verona in another Serie A match at noon EST Saturday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.