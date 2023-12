Veteran manager Carlo Ancelotti is now under contract with Real Madrid through the 2026 season. Photo by Mariscal/EPA-EFE

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Real Madrid signed manager Carlo Ancelotti to a contract extension through 2026, the Spanish La Liga soccer franchise announced Friday. The signing occurred amid rumors that Brazil would hire Ancelotti as coach of their men's national team. Advertisement

Ancelotti, 64, returned to Madrid in 2021 for his second tenure with the Spanish club. He claimed two titles in the Champions League, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, two Copa de Rey titles and La Liga and Spanish Super Cup crowns in his five total seasons at Madrid.

Ancelotti is the only manager in history to win all five major European leagues, with titles in Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue 1, England's Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga and Spain's La Liga.

His contract extension came fewer than six months after former Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues told reporters that Ancelotti would take over as the national team coach.

Earlier this month, a Rio de Janeiro state court removed Rodrigues from his role because of irregularities surrounding his election.

Ancelotti's signing also occurred just days before Brazil was allowed to open formal negotiations with the veteran manager. His new contract runs until June 30, 2026.

Madrid, who finished second in the league standings last season, will face Mallorca in La Liga at 1:15 p.m. EST Wednesday in Madrid.