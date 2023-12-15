Trending
Soccer
Dec. 15, 2023 / 9:21 AM

World Cup-winning Spain earns top spot in women's soccer rankings

By Alex Butler
Defender Olga Carmona (center) and Spain earned the top spot in the women's world soccer rankings for the first time. Photo by Brett Phibbs/EPA-EFE
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Reigning World Cup champion Spain gained the No. 1 spot in the women's soccer rankings for the first time, FIFA announced Friday.

The Spaniards, who won the 2023 World Cup with a 1-0 triumph over England in the final Aug. 20 in Sydney, were ranked No. 2 in previous rankings released Aug. 25.

Sweden, which ranked No. 1 in the previous rankings, dropped to No. 5. The United States Women's National Team, which ranked No. 1 before the World Cup, moved up to No. 2 from No. 3.

France moved up from No. 3 from No. 5. England stayed at No. 4. Germany, which ranked No. 2 before the World Cup, is now No. 6.

The No. 7 Netherlands, No. 8 Japan, No. 9 North Korea and No. 10 Canada kept their spots in the Top 10. Brazil, Australia, Denmark, Italy, Iceland, Norway, Austria, Belgium, China and South Korea round out the Top 20 women's teams.

Spain recently went 5-1-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Women's Nations League tournament. It advanced to the semifinals, where it will take on the Netherlands.

The U.S. women beat China in Dec. 2 and 5 friendlies played in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Frisco, Texas, respectively. It is among several teams to qualify for the 2024 Summer Games, which will be held July 26 to Aug. 11 in Paris.

Sweden, which won silver medals at the last two Summer Games, failed to qualify for Paris 2024.

