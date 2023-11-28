Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Cooks among top add/drops for Week 13

1 of 5 | Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks celebrates a 31-yard touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Pat Freiermuth and Brandin Cooks are among my fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 13 of the 2023 season. Baker Mayfield, Jordan Love, Tyler Allgeier, Samaje Perine and Josh Downs are among my other targets for Week 13. Advertisement

Six teams are on bye this week, resulting in many rosters losing key players just ahead of the fantasy football playoffs. Players from the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, who will be on bye, should be benched or dropped.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 13:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Baker Mayfield, Jordan Love; RB | Tyler Allgeier, Samaje Perine, Ezekiel Elliott; WR | Brandin Cooks, Josh Downs, Curtis Samuel; TE | Pat Freiermuth; D/ST | Tampa Bay Buccaneers; K | Matt Gay

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Gardner Minshew, Kenny Pickett; RB | Antonio Gibson, Tyjae Spears, Zack Moss, Rico Dowdle; WR | Elijah Moore, Jalin Hyatt, Tutu Atwell; TE | Tyler Higbee; D/ST | Los Angeles Rams; K | Wil Lutz

TOP DROPS

QB | Mac Jones; RB | Jaleel McLaughlin; WR | Rahid Shaheed; TE | Luke Musgrave; D/ST | Buffalo Bills; K | Cairo Santos

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield and Jordan Love are the top quarterbacks I would target on the waiver wire, especially if you are missing Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or another passer because of a bye.

Mayfield was a Top 14 fantasy quarterback over the past four games, in terms of points per game. He threw two touchdown passes in four of his last five games. He also eclipsed 230 passing yards in five of his last six appearances.

This week, Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers haven't been terrible against opposing fantasy quarterbacks, but surrendered at least two touchdown passes in four of their last seven games.

I expect the Buccaneers to dominate this matchup and Mayfield will be inside the Top 14 of my Week 13 rankings.

Love was among my previous waiver wire targets and makes my list again this week after a strong Week 12 performance, when he logged three touchdown passes for the third time this season. Love also was responsible for at least two scores in eight of his 11 appearances.

This week, Love and the Green Bay Packers will face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have yet to allow a 300-yard performance from a quarterback this season and allowed multiple touchdown passes in just three of their 10 games, but I still expect Love to provide low-end QB1 value.

Look for the Chiefs to earn an early lead in this matchup, forcing Love and the Packers to throw while playing from behind. He should throw for at least 250 yards and possesses multiple-touchdown upside.

Running back

The running back pool isn't very deep on this week's waiver wire, but I would target several players who could provide RB2 value at a later date.

Tyler Allgeier, Samaje Perine and Ezekiel Elliott are the players I like most. Allgeier continues to get work from the Atlanta Falcons, but likely will have a ceiling of 10 to 15 touches on a weekly basis. He should only be counted on as a low-end RB2/flex play in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Perine is a more intriguing option, as the Denver Broncos running back averaged 7.9 yards per carry and scored on seven touches in Week 12. He could continue to receive work and potentially provide RB2 value should starter Javonte Williams miss time because of the neck injury he sustained Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The Broncos will face the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston. The Texans have been strong at defending opposing running backs, which limits Perine's upside in Week 13, but the Broncos then get a matchup against a vulnerable Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 14.

Pick up Perine now as a potential spot starter or future matchup play.

Elliott is likely a touchdown or bust option, but also continues to see a decent workload, with an average of more than 10 touches per game over his last seven appearances. Elliott obviously would be more valuable in the event of an injury sustained by Rhamondre Stevenson, but can provide low-end flex play, if needed.

Wide receiver

Brandin Cooks is my favorite wide receiver to target. The veteran pass catcher is part of a Dallas Cowboys offense that ranks among the league's best, especially from a passing standpoint.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw at least three touchdown passes in four of his last five starts. He also averaged more than 320 passing yards per game over that span.

Cooks' emergence ran parallel to Prescott's recent run, with the wide receiver scoring four times and averaging 62.3 receiving yards per game over his last six appearances. This week, the Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks.

Look for the Cowboys to continue their offensive success in this NFC matchup. Cooks should haul in one of Prescott's multiple touchdown passes.

Tight end

Pat Freiermuth was among my waiver wire targets last week and continues to be under-owned in fantasy football leagues. The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end, who returned from injury in Week 11, went off for 120 yards on nine catches in Week 12.

I expect his usage to be very similar going forward, with the Steelers leaning on the playmaker as part of a rejuvenated offense.

The Steelers will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals allowed touchdowns to tight ends in four of their last five games. Freiermuth will be inside the Top 10 of my Week 13 tight end rankings.

