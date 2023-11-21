Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Nov. 21, 2023 / 10:18 AM

U.S. soccer's Sergino Dest apologizes for 'selfish' outburst vs. Trinidad and Tobago

By Alex Butler
Defender Sergino Dest was ejected in the 39th minute of a United States Men's National Team loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Monday in Port of Spain, Trinidad. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Defender Sergino Dest was ejected in the 39th minute of a United States Men's National Team loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Monday in Port of Spain, Trinidad. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team star Sergino Dest issued an apology to fans, teammates and staff members, calling his on-field outburst during a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago "unacceptable, selfish and immature."

The 23-year-old defender was sent off the field in the 39th minute of the setback Monday in Port of Spain, Trinidad. His exit forced the Americans to play with 10 players, while Trinidad and Tobago fielded 11 for the remainder of the match.

Advertisement

"I want to apologize to my teammates, staff, fans and whole nation for my behavior," Dest wrote Monday on Instagram. "It was unacceptable, selfish and immature.

"I let my team down! It's something I have to learn from and it won't happen again!"

Related

The Americans led 1-0 when Dest, who previously took issue with a call from an official, ran toward the sideline to save a pass from going out of bounds.

Advertisement

He used the outside of his right foot to stab at the ball, attempting to get it back inside the sideline. A nearby official then ruled that the ball went out of bounds.

Dest shouted and pointed toward the official to signal his displeasure. He then picked up the ball and punted it away in frustration.

Dest received one yellow card for that infraction. He then continued to shout and blow kisses at an official before he received a second yellow card, resulting in his ejection from the match.

Several American players, including captain Tim Ream, shouted back at Dest, attempting to calm him down. They then escorted him off the field.

Winger Reon Moore scored an equalizer in the 43rd minute. Trinidad and Tobago defender Alvin Jones scored the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute.

Left back Antonee Robinson scored the Americans' lone goal in the 25th minute.

American manager Gregg Berhalter said Dest apologized for his actions after the game and called the outburst inexcusable.

Advertisement

"That's not what we want to represent," Berhalter said at a postgame news conference. "That's not who we are as a group. We pride ourselves on staying mentally discipline. ... That obviously wasn't the right response from Sergino.

"He apologized to the group. He said it was not going to happen again. As a team, the players and the staff, we need to hold him accountable because it's inexcusable."
Advertisement

The Americans earned a place in the 2024 Copa America, despite their loss. They won 3-0 in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matchup, resulting in tie in the series, but moved on because they outscored their foes 4-2.

The Copa America will be held from June 20 to July 14 in the United States. The opener of the 2024 tournament will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The final will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Latest Headlines

U.N. warns World Food Program operations in Chad could end over lack of funds
World News // 26 minutes ago
U.N. warns World Food Program operations in Chad could end over lack of funds
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The World Food Program warned Tuesday that a $185 million funding shortfall meant it would be forced to suspend assistance to more than 1.4 million displaced people and refugees in Chad in coming weeks.
Researchers identify quercetin as possible cause of 'red wine headaches'
Health News // 49 minutes ago
Researchers identify quercetin as possible cause of 'red wine headaches'
Researchers now think they've cracked the mystery of why some people get "red wine headaches." Quercetin, a flavanol found in fruits and vegetables, appears to be the culprit.
X sues Media Matters as advertisers flee in wake of damaging report
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
X sues Media Matters as advertisers flee in wake of damaging report
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- X, the social media company owned by Elon Musk, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Media Matters, claiming the watchdog group's recent investigation had damaged the platform's reputation.
Indian officials share video of workers trapped in collapsed tunnel
World News // 1 hour ago
Indian officials share video of workers trapped in collapsed tunnel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The first images of dozens of Indian construction workers trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel they were building emerged Tuesday as the men entered day nine of their ordeal in the Himalayan province of Uttarakhand.
Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
Science News // 2 hours ago
Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Chinese Australian surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle on what would've been his 87th birthday.
Hamas leader says negotiators 'close to reaching truce agreement' with Israel
World News // 3 hours ago
Hamas leader says negotiators 'close to reaching truce agreement' with Israel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Hamas is "close to reaching a truce agreement" with Israel to halt the fighting in Gaza, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said Tuesday.
AI may diagnose autism in children much earlier, study says
Health News // 5 hours ago
AI may diagnose autism in children much earlier, study says
NEW YORK, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A novel artificial intelligence system could diagnose autism much earlier in children, according to research to be presented this week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America in Chicago.
North Korea warns Japan of impending spy satellite launch
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea warns Japan of impending spy satellite launch
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- North Korea notified Tokyo of its plans to launch a satellite as soon as Wednesday, Japan's Coast Guard said Tuesday, marking the third attempt this year by the isolated regime to place a spy satellite into orbit.
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two shootings in different states left three people dead and several more injured Monday night, and a suspected gunman in one of the incidents is still at large.
Tornadoes, power outages wallop Southeast
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tornadoes, power outages wallop Southeast
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- As many as 3,000 people in Mississippi were without power late Monday night after intense storms pushed through the state, according to Entergy Mississippi. 2,700 were in Copiah County.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 11
Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 11
NFL suspends Broncos' Kareem Jackson after illegal hit to Vikings QB Dobbs
NFL suspends Broncos' Kareem Jackson after illegal hit to Vikings QB Dobbs
Browns to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco
Browns to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco
Fantasy football: Charbonnet, Likely, Reed among top add/drops for Week 12
Fantasy football: Charbonnet, Likely, Reed among top add/drops for Week 12
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for costly drop in loss to Eagles
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for costly drop in loss to Eagles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement