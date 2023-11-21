U.S. soccer's Sergino Dest apologizes for 'selfish' outburst vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Defender Sergino Dest was ejected in the 39th minute of a United States Men's National Team loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Monday in Port of Spain, Trinidad. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team star Sergino Dest issued an apology to fans, teammates and staff members, calling his on-field outburst during a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago "unacceptable, selfish and immature." The 23-year-old defender was sent off the field in the 39th minute of the setback Monday in Port of Spain, Trinidad. His exit forced the Americans to play with 10 players, while Trinidad and Tobago fielded 11 for the remainder of the match. Advertisement

"I want to apologize to my teammates, staff, fans and whole nation for my behavior," Dest wrote Monday on Instagram. "It was unacceptable, selfish and immature.

"I let my team down! It's something I have to learn from and it won't happen again!"

The Americans led 1-0 when Dest, who previously took issue with a call from an official, ran toward the sideline to save a pass from going out of bounds.

Advertisement

He used the outside of his right foot to stab at the ball, attempting to get it back inside the sideline. A nearby official then ruled that the ball went out of bounds.

Dest shouted and pointed toward the official to signal his displeasure. He then picked up the ball and punted it away in frustration.

Dest received one yellow card for that infraction. He then continued to shout and blow kisses at an official before he received a second yellow card, resulting in his ejection from the match.

Several American players, including captain Tim Ream, shouted back at Dest, attempting to calm him down. They then escorted him off the field.

Winger Reon Moore scored an equalizer in the 43rd minute. Trinidad and Tobago defender Alvin Jones scored the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute.

Left back Antonee Robinson scored the Americans' lone goal in the 25th minute.

American manager Gregg Berhalter said Dest apologized for his actions after the game and called the outburst inexcusable.

Advertisement

"That's not what we want to represent," Berhalter said at a postgame news conference. "That's not who we are as a group. We pride ourselves on staying mentally discipline. ... That obviously wasn't the right response from Sergino.

"He apologized to the group. He said it was not going to happen again. As a team, the players and the staff, we need to hold him accountable because it's inexcusable."

Advertisement

The Americans earned a place in the 2024 Copa America, despite their loss. They won 3-0 in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matchup, resulting in tie in the series, but moved on because they outscored their foes 4-2.

The Copa America will be held from June 20 to July 14 in the United States. The opener of the 2024 tournament will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The final will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.