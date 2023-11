Brazilian striker Kerolin scored 10 goals this season for the North Carolina Courage. Photo by Hameltion/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A South American claimed top individual honors for the first time in National Women's Soccer League history Friday, with Brazilian Kerolin earning MVP honors, the league announced. The North Carolina Courage striker scored a career-high 10 goals and registered three assists in 19 regular-season games. Kerolin also helped the Courage post a 9-7-6 record and earn the No. 3 seed in the postseason. Advertisement

The 23-year-old joined the Courage in 2022. She registered seven goals and three assists last season, helping the Courage win the NWSL Challenge Cup. She helped the Courage capture a second Challenge Cup title in September.

Kerolin, known as one of the fastest players in the league, led the NWSL in dribbles completed (67). She scored a league-high nine goals inside the box.

A melhor jogadora da NWSL!@kerolinnicolii é a @budlight MVP 2023 da NWSL! pic.twitter.com/EtHnx76BVv— National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) November 10, 2023

No. 6 seed Gotham FC upset the Courage in the NWSL semifinals. They will take on OL Reign in the title game at 8 p.m. EST Saturday in San Diego. That match, featuring former United States Women's National Team teammates Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Ali Krieger, will air on CBS.