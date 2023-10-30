Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Oct. 30, 2023 / 9:35 AM

FIFA bans Spain's Luis Rubiales for 3 years for Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss

By Alex Butler
Former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all soccer-related activities for three years. Photo by Juan Carlos Hidalgo/EPA-EFE
Former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all soccer-related activities for three years. Photo by Juan Carlos Hidalgo/EPA-EFE

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- FIFA issued a 3-year ban from all soccer-related activities to former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales for his kiss of Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 World Cup, the sport's governing body announced Monday.

FIFA's disciplinary committee said Rubiales acted in breach of article 13 of its disciplinary code, offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play. Rubiales can appeal the decision.

Advertisement

"Mr. Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA disciplinary committee's decision today," FIFA said in a news release.

"In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA disciplinary code, he has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com."

Related

Rubiales kissed Hermoso, who maintains the action was not consensual, on the stage during the trophy presentation for Spain's 1-0 win over England in the World Cup final Aug. 20 in Sydney. He was caught on camera as he pulled her head forward with both hands and kissed her on the lips.

Advertisement

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales days later and went on to issue an initial three-month suspension Aug. 26. Rubiales, who maintains his innocence, refused to resign and accused Hermoso of lying, stepped down Sept. 10.

Five days later, a judge in Spain approved a restraining order that bars Rubiales from being within 600 feet of Hermoso and from contacting her during an investigation linked to a sexual assault complaint a prosecutor filed against the former Spanish soccer boss.

Hermoso, her teammates and Spanish Football Association officials have testified as part of that investigation.

"FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld," FIFA said.

Latest Headlines

G7 calls for end to Japanese seafood ban
World News // 20 seconds ago
G7 calls for end to Japanese seafood ban
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Trade ministers from the G7 countries on Sunday called for an end to Japanese seafood bans that started when the country started releasing treated radioactive water from the inoperable Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Israeli border officer wounded in stabbing; police kill suspect
World News // 55 minutes ago
Israeli border officer wounded in stabbing; police kill suspect
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Israeli border patrol officer was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday before police opened fire and killed the Palestinian suspect.
Rising summer temperatures could triple U.S. heat-related deaths
Health News // 1 hour ago
Rising summer temperatures could triple U.S. heat-related deaths
As sweltering summer days become more common, the number of Americans who die of heat-related heart problems or strokes could soar over the next few decades, a new study projects.
LG Chem develops flame-retardant material for EV battery
Science News // 1 hour ago
LG Chem develops flame-retardant material for EV battery
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Chem said it has come up with a new battery cover material that can withstand a flame burning at 2,732 degrees Fahrenheit for more than 20 minutes.
Unifor calls for Canadian autoworkers to strike against Stellantis
World News // 1 hour ago
Unifor calls for Canadian autoworkers to strike against Stellantis
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Canadian union Unifor called for a strike against the automaker Stellantis on Monday, just days after the parent company of Chrysler reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers in the United States.
14 killed, 50 injured in two train collision after driver runs signal in Andhra Pradesh
World News // 2 hours ago
14 killed, 50 injured in two train collision after driver runs signal in Andhra Pradesh
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- At least 14 people were killed and 50 injured in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state when a passenger train ran a signal and smashed in to the rear of another train, derailing three coaches.
Biden signs executive order to strengthen oversight of AI, tighten safety standards
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden signs executive order to strengthen oversight of AI, tighten safety standards
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday that places new requirements on tech developers to mitigate the risks of AI and establishes new safety standards that aim to protect privacy and national security.
Hong Kong sentences four to 2 years in prison for praising knife attack on police officer
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong sentences four to 2 years in prison for praising knife attack on police officer
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Four former Hong Kong student leaders were sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for inciting violence after earlier pleading guilty to praising the knife attack on a police officer in 2021 as part of a plea deal.
9 Russian police injured, 60 people arrested as mob invades airport in search of Israelis
World News // 3 hours ago
9 Russian police injured, 60 people arrested as mob invades airport in search of Israelis
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- At least nine police officers were injured and 60 people arrested after mass anti-Israel riots at the international airport in Russia's mainly Muslim republic of Dagestan, 1,200 miles southeast of Moscow.
45 killed in Kazakh mine fire; search underway for 1 missing miner
World News // 4 hours ago
45 killed in Kazakh mine fire; search underway for 1 missing miner
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Forty-five coal miners in Kazakhstan were killed over the weekend in a fire that erupted due to a gas explosion at the Kostenko mine, according to authorities who said a search continues for one missing person.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson dies after reportedly suffering neck injury during game
Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson dies after reportedly suffering neck injury during game
Dolphins beat Patriots in Jalen Ramsey's debut
Dolphins beat Patriots in Jalen Ramsey's debut
Fantasy football QB rankings: Lawrence, Howell among Week 8 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Lawrence, Howell among Week 8 must-starts
Fantasy football rankings: Pickens among 5 must-start WRs in Week 8
Fantasy football rankings: Pickens among 5 must-start WRs in Week 8
Jacobs, Robinson among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 8
Jacobs, Robinson among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 8
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement