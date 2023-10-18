Soccer: Neymar injures knee in Brazil World Cup qualifier

1 of 6 | Brazil striker Neymar reacts while being taken off the field on a cart because of a knee injury he sustained in a 2-0 loss to Uruguay on Tuesday in Montevideo, Uruguay. Photo by Raul Martinez/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Brazilian soccer star Neymar shed tears as he left the field on a stretcher because of a knee injury he sustained in a 2-0 World Cup qualifier loss to Uruguay in Montevideo, Uruguay. The striker sustained the injury in the 44th minute of the setback Tuesday at Centenario Stadium. He clutched his left knee before being carried off the field. Advertisement

"We did all the tests and we will repeat them [Wednesday]," Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters. "These 24 hours are key to see how his knee will respond, how swollen it will be and what images will show.

"Let's wait for the exams with calmness, evaluate with calmness and [we will] tell you once we have a diagnosis."

Striker Darwin Nunez gave Uruguay a 1-0 lead when he beat Brazil goalie Ederson with a diving header for a score in the 42nd minute. Fullback Ronald Araujo assisted the goal.

Minutes later, Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz attempted to take the ball of Neymar's boot while he was dribbling, resulting in a collision.

Neymar landed awkwardly on the ground before trainers rushed in to assist the Brazilian star. Richarlison replaced the striker for the remainder of the match

De la Cruz went on to score Uruguay's second goal in the 77th minute. Nunez assisted that score. Neymar was later spotted using crutches as he limped out of the stadium.

"All the honor and all the glory will always be yours, my Lord," Neymar wrote on Instagram. "No matter what, I have faith."

Brazil will face Colombia in another World Cup qualifier Nov. 16 in Barranquilla, Colombia.

"For Neymar to leave the field, we know it's very serious," midfielder Casemiro said, according to the Brazilian football Confederation. "But I hope it's nothing, because he's an important player for us, even more so with the immense affection we have for him."