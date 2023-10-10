Trending
Soccer
Oct. 10, 2023 / 10:49 AM

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard retires from soccer

By Alex Butler
Eden Hazard scored 33 goals in 126 appearances for Belgium. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
1 of 6 | Eden Hazard scored 33 goals in 126 appearances for Belgium. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Eden Hazard, who starred at Lille and Chelsea and ended his career at Real Madrid, will retire from soccer, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time," Hazard wrote on the social media platform. "After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.

"I was able to realize my dream. I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. During my career, I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates -- thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all."

Hazard, who logged 110 goals in seven years for Chelsea, thanked the Blues, Lille, Real Madrid, the Royal Belgian Football Association, his family, friends and others in his farewell message.

"Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played," Hazard wrote. "Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences.See you off the field soon my friends."

Hazard, 32, made his first-team debut in 2007 at Lille. He joined Chelsea in 2012. Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019, but that tenure was marred by injuries from the start.

Hazard was the 2014-15 Premier League Player of the Year. He won Premier League titles in 2014-15 and 2016-17. He also won two Europa League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup.

At Real Madrid, he claimed a titles in the European Cup, Club World Cup, European Super Cup, Copa del Rey, in addition to two La Liga titles and two Spanish Super Cups .

Hazard also scored 33 goals in 126 international appearances for Belgium.

