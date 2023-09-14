Soccer: Putellas says Spanish players 'will not fail' youth amid Rubiales scandal

Alexia Putellas, one of the most decorated Spanish women's soccer players in history, spoke at a ceremony Wednesday in Barcelona. Photo by Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Alexia Putellas and fellow soccer stars will continue to fight for justice amid turbulence within the Royal Spanish Football Federation caused by the Luis Rubiales scandal, she said at the Parliament of Catalonia. Putellas made the comments after her team, Femeni FC Barcelona, was presented with the Gold Medal of Honor on Wednesday in Barcelona. Advertisement

Parliament said in a news release that Putellas and her teammates from the Spain Liga F squad received the honor because of their success, contribution to growth and "generation of equal opportunities" in women's soccer.

"Institutions must ensure that everyone, boys and girls alike, have the same opportunities to play football," Putellas said in a speech at the award presentation. "We want all the girls who come after us to have the tools they need to enjoy themselves, to play, to win."

Putellas was a member of Spain's World Cup winning team and participated in the trophy presentation in which Rubiales, the federation president, gave an unwanted kiss to her teammate, Jenni Hermoso.

The sequence triggered a widespread criticism from around the world and led to protests, boycotts, dismissals and resignations. Five days after the incident, FIFA suspended Rubiales for three months. He at first refused to resign, but announced Sunday that he would step down.

"We are here to stay, to help those that come after us, because there is still a long way to go, as we are seeing these days with the serious situation we are facing with the [federation] and the changes we are all asking for so that no woman, inside or outside football, ever has to live a situation of disrespect or abuse," Putellas said.

"We need consensus, courage and leadership from the institutions. We will not stop here, those who fought before us deserve it, we deserve it for the effort we make every day and all the girls and boys who today dream of being like us deserve it. We will not fail you."

Last month, dozens of players, including Putellas, said they would boycott Spain's international matches until Rubiales vacated his position. He remains the subject of multiple investigations and faces charges of sexual assault and coercion for the kiss, which Hermoso said was nonconsensual.

The federation also fired coach Jorge Vilda last week, in what it called "one of the first renovation measures" within its crumbling infrastructure.

Vilda previously was the subject of controversy last September, when 15 players wrote a letter to the federation criticizing his coaching style and refusing to play for the national team while he remained coach.

Parliament president Anna Erra called Rubiales' actions "unfortunate and shameful."

"Never again will a women's sporting event be overshadowed by an act of sexist violence," she said.

Six members of Barcelona were in the 11-player starting lineup for Spain in the World Cup final Aug. 20 in Sydney. Putellas, a team captain, came off the bench in the 1-0 win. Her 109 international appearances are the most in the history of the women's national team. Her 28 goals are the sixth-most.

Hermoso ranks first in scoring (51) and second in appearances (105) for Spain. Catalonia's parliament has awarded the Medal of Honor since 2000.

Barcelona Femeni became the first sports team to earn the Medal of Honor. Putellas, who won the last two Ballon d'Or Feminin awards, given to the best women's player, led Barcelona to two Champions League titles. Barcelona won seven Liga F titles and three Super Cup titles during her tenure.