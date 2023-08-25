Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Aug. 25, 2023 / 11:31 AM

Spain's Luis Rubiales won't resign amid World Cup kiss criticism, FIFA probe

By Alex Butler
Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales said he will not resign, despite criticism he faces for a kiss of midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup trophy presentation Sunday in Sydney. Photo by Eidan Rubio/EPA-EFE/RFEF
Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales said he will not resign, despite criticism he faces for a kiss of midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup trophy presentation Sunday in Sydney. Photo by Eidan Rubio/EPA-EFE/RFEF

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales said Friday he won't quit despite rampant criticism for kissing Spain's Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the Women's World Cup trophy presentation.

"I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign," Rubiales repeated to the crowd at a general assembly held at the federation headquarters in Madrid.

Advertisement

The announcement was a bit of a surprise, as it followed media reports stating that he would step down. Rubiales, who cited "fake feminism" in his speech, claimed that it was Hermoso who initiated the exchange and brought him "closer to her body."

On Thursday, FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales. The 46-year-old executive kissed Hermoso during the presentation Sunday at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Read More

He was caught on camera as he pulled the midfielder's head forward with both hands and kissed her on the lips.

FIFA said that Rubiales' actions "may constitute violations" of sections of its disciplinary code, which include "behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute."

Advertisement

Hermoso, 33, initially said on Instagram Live and in interviews that she was not expecting the kiss and that she didn't like it.

The federation later claimed she said the kiss was "mutual." Hermoso released another statement through FUTPRO -- a women's soccer union -- saying that the union and her agency were "defending [her] interests" and discussing the matter with other involved parties.

"The moment Jenni showed up, she lifted me off the floor," Rubiales claimed Friday. "She grabbed me by the face. Was it because of her leg [injury]? I don't remember well. She lifted me off the floor. We almost fell. ... She was the one who carried me into her arms and brought me closer to her body.

"We hugged and I told her, 'Forget about the [missed] penalty [kick]. You've been fantastic. Without you, we wouldn't have won the World Cup."

Rubiales continues to release mixed messages amid ongoing criticism for the kiss. He initially called critics "idiots," but apologized Tuesday for his actions.

Soccer players and officials from the sport and government, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, later called the apology insufficient and requested further action against Rubiales.

Advertisement

"I've come under a lot of pressure," Rubiales said. "Perhaps somebody will look to remove me on Monday. But we live in a country of laws. Is a consensual kiss enough to remove me? I'm going to fight until the end. I hope the law is followed, and that as there's no reason to [remove me]. It won't happen."

FIFA did not announce a timeline for its proceedings against Rubiales.

"I am telling the truth here today," Rubiales said. "Daughters, learn it, it is a life lesson. You are real feminists, not the fake feminism out there."

Latest Headlines

Fed Chair Powell: Inflation 'remains too high,' lending rates may be increased
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Fed Chair Powell: Inflation 'remains too high,' lending rates may be increased
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Inflation in the U.S. economy remains too high and lending rates may need to move higher, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a highly anticipated speech on Friday.
UAW members vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford and Stellantis
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
UAW members vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford and Stellantis
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The UAW said Friday that its members have voted to authorize a strike at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The union said an average of 97% of voting members across Big Three auto companies voted yes.
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
Health News // 30 minutes ago
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
It might not seem like constipation or difficulty swallowing could signal a neurological problem, but new research suggests that these gut conditions could be an early indicator of Parkinson's disease.
Britain, U.S. believe Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead, U.S. disputes missile claim
World News // 42 minutes ago
Britain, U.S. believe Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead, U.S. disputes missile claim
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The British and American governments both assess that it is "likely" that Wagner Mercenary Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed when his private plane came down over Russia's Tver region Wednesday.
Remote-controlled car breaks speed record, explodes
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Remote-controlled car breaks speed record, explodes
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A British man's jet-powered remote-controlled car broke a Guinness World Record for speed on its first attempt -- and exploded on its third.
Five dead, hundreds of thousands without power in Michigan as storms spawn tornadoes
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Five dead, hundreds of thousands without power in Michigan as storms spawn tornadoes
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A Thursday night Michigan tornado ripped through Ingham County as a line of severe thunderstorms left five dead and 650,000 without power.
British energy regulator Ofgem cuts energy bills to lowest since late 2021
World News // 58 minutes ago
British energy regulator Ofgem cuts energy bills to lowest since late 2021
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- With energy prices lower than year-ago levels, British energy regulator Ofgem on Friday cut its price cap by just over 7% for household bills.
Deer rescued from backyard pool in California
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Deer rescued from backyard pool in California
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California came to the rescue of a deer that tried to beat the heat with a dip in the pool and found itself unable to climb back out.
UNICEF: Lack of humanitarian aid leaves Pakistan's children vulnerable after floods
World News // 1 hour ago
UNICEF: Lack of humanitarian aid leaves Pakistan's children vulnerable after floods
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An estimated 4 million children in Pakistan remain desperate for humanitarian aid one year after deadly monsoon floods ravaged the country, according to a new report by UNICEF.
Samsung to launch AI-based food platform to help manage meals
World News // 1 hour ago
Samsung to launch AI-based food platform to help manage meals
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced Thursday that it will be launching an artificial intelligence-based food platform during the IFA 2023, Europe's largest consumer electronics show that will be held in Berlin early next month
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cardinals trade former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to Giants
Cardinals trade former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to Giants
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
College football: Notre Dame, Navy lead opening weekend schedule
College football: Notre Dame, Navy lead opening weekend schedule
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
LA Angels' Shohei Ohtani tears UCL, won't pitch again this season
LA Angels' Shohei Ohtani tears UCL, won't pitch again this season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement