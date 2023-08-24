Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Aug. 24, 2023 / 11:42 AM

FIFA starts proceedings against Spain's Luis Rubiales for World Cup kiss

By Alex Butler
Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales (C) is under investigation for potential discipline from FIFA after he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the trophy celebration at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Sunday in Sydney. Photo by Fernando Villar/EPA-EFE
Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales (C) is under investigation for potential discipline from FIFA after he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the trophy celebration at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Sunday in Sydney. Photo by Fernando Villar/EPA-EFE

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales for kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup, the world soccer governing body said Thursday.

Rubiales kissed the midfielder during the trophy presentation Sunday at Stadium Australia in Sydney. He was caught on camera as he pulled her head forward with both hands and kissed her on the lips.

Advertisement

"The FIFA disciplinary committee will only provide further information on these disciplinary proceedings once it has issued a final decision on the matter," FIFA said in a news release.

FIFA said that Rubiales' actions "may constitute violations" of sections of its disciplinary code, which include "behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute."

"FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behavior to the contrary," FIFA said.

Advertisement

After Sunday's 1-0 title-clinching win over England, Hermoso initially said on Instagram Live and in interviews that she was not expecting the kiss and that she didn't like it.

The Spanish Football Association later released a statement and cited Hermosa as saying that the kiss was "totally spontaneous" and "mutual."

Hermoso then released another statement through FUTPRO -- a women's soccer union -- saying that the union and her agency were "defending [her] interests" and discussing the matter with other involved parties.

Rubiales apologized Tuesday, but Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters the same day that the apology was "not enough." Rubiales also was seen grabbing himself and throwing another player over his shoulder during the trophy celebration.

The Spanish Players Association, Spain's Liga F soccer league and FIFPRO, a world players union, also criticized Rubiales and called for "immediate action to address to conduct." He faced additional criticism from soccer fans, and players, including United States Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe.

"There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man [Rubiales] at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch," Rapinoe told The Atlantic.

Advertisement

"What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy."

Hermoso, 33, scored three goals and totaled two assists for Spain at the 2023 Women's World Cup. The Pachuca star has made more than 100 international appearances for Spain since 2012.

The Rubiales-Hermoso incident was the second one between a representative of a national team and player investigated by FIFA related to the 2023 Women's World Cup.

FIFA announced earlier this month that it was investigating the Zambian team after a report surfaced claiming that coach Bruce Mwape rubbed a player's chest two days before the first match.

FIFA did not immediately provide an update for that investigation when asked for comment Thursday morning.

Latest Headlines

Drop in jobless claims slowed by Hawaii's emergency
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Drop in jobless claims slowed by Hawaii's emergency
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- First-time claims of unemployment dropped by 10,000 last week, but the Labor Department on Thursday reported a slight increase in the number of people filing over continued weeks.
Wisconsin company makes world's longest meat stick
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Wisconsin company makes world's longest meat stick
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin meat company celebrated its 75th anniversary by making the world's longest meat stick, measuring 314 feet long.
Deadly heat wave puts 143 million people in 19 U.S. states under heat alerts
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Deadly heat wave puts 143 million people in 19 U.S. states under heat alerts
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Roughly 143 million people in 19 U.S. states Thursday will again face intense, brutal heat that is forcing some school closings, a spike in heat-related emergency room visits and canceled outdoor events.
Tomorrow.io announces first weather report from space-based radar
Science News // 38 minutes ago
Tomorrow.io announces first weather report from space-based radar
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Joining the likes of NASA, weather intelligence company Tomorrow.io said Thursday its radar satellites have the unique ability to monitor precipitation intensity from space.
Pelican captured three weeks after zoo escape in England
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Pelican captured three weeks after zoo escape in England
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- An Eastern white pelican that escaped from a zoo in England was safely recaptured three weeks later after being spotted on a beach about 30 miles away.
Florida Board of Education votes to fire school employees for using wrong bathroom
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Florida Board of Education votes to fire school employees for using wrong bathroom
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Florida State Board of Education unanimously approved firing school employees for using the wrong bathroom. Transgender people are barred from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.
India's rover sends mission's first photos from moon's south pole
Science News // 1 hour ago
India's rover sends mission's first photos from moon's south pole
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- India took another step in solidifying its historic status on the moon's south pole, sharing the Chandrayaan-3 mission's first photos of the surface.
Donald Trump to surrender to Fulton County Jail, mugshot expected
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump to surrender to Fulton County Jail, mugshot expected
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday, facing 13 counts related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Study: Aug. 24 America's worst day for sick leave absences
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Study: Aug. 24 America's worst day for sick leave absences
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- More people are off work in the United States due to sickness Aug. 24 than any other day of the year, including during the cold and flu season in the depths of winter, according to analysis.
Nvidia marks new era of computing with 101% jump in revenue
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nvidia marks new era of computing with 101% jump in revenue
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Chipmaker Nvidia on Thursday heralded the dawn of a new era in tech by announcing second-quarter profits of more than double the same period last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Notre Dame, Navy lead opening weekend schedule
College football: Notre Dame, Navy lead opening weekend schedule
Defensive tackle Chris Jones not talking to Chiefs, could sit out until midseason
Defensive tackle Chris Jones not talking to Chiefs, could sit out until midseason
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to ESPN analyst: 'Keep my name out of your mouth'
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to ESPN analyst: 'Keep my name out of your mouth'
LA Angels' Shohei Ohtani tears UCL, won't pitch again this season
LA Angels' Shohei Ohtani tears UCL, won't pitch again this season
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement