Left back Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute of Spain's 1-0 win over England in the 2023 Women's World Cup final Sunday in Sydney. Photo by Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Defender Olga Carmona, who scored the lone goal in Spain's World Cup final win over England before learning that her father died, said Monday on social media that match day was the "best and worst" of her life. The Royal Spanish Football Federation said Sunday that Carmona was told of her father's death after the match Sunday in Sydney. Carmona tweeted after the game that her dad gave her strength and was watching over her during the match. Advertisement

"I have no words to thank all your love," Carmona tweeted Monday morning. "Yesterday was the best and the worst day of my life.

"I know that you would like to see me enjoy this historic moment, that is why I will be with my colleagues, so that from wherever you are you know that this star is also yours, dad."

Carmona, who also scored the game-winning goal in Spain's semifinal win over Sweden, beat goalie Mary Earps in the 29th minute of the final. The 23-year-old is just the seventh player in history to score in both the semifinals and final of a Women's World Cup.

The left back pulled up her jersey after Sunday's score, revealing the name "Merchi," which was written on her undershirt. Carmona later told Fox that the celebration was meant as a dedication to the mother of one of her best friends, who recently died.

Carmona, who plays for Real Madrid, has made 22 senior team appearances for Spain. She started her senior career in 2017 at Sevilla.