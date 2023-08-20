Spain beats England for first Women's World Cup

Olga Carmona of Spain scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over England in the 2023 Women's World Cup final Sunday in Sydney. Photo by Bianca De Marchi/EPA-EFE

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Left back Olga Carmona scored the only goal Spain needed to beat England in the 2023 Women's World Cup final Sunday in Sydney, beating goalie Mary Earps in the 29th minute en route to the country's first title. "I don't have any words for this moment," Spain's Aitana Bonmati said on the Fox broadcast. "It's unbelievable. I am so proud." Advertisement

Striker Mariona Caldentey assisted on the Carmona score. Spain outshot England 14-7 in the victory. Carmona, 23, became just the seventh player in history to score in both the semifinals and final of a Women's World Cup.

The No. 6 Spaniards are the lowest-ranked team to win a Women's World Cup. Bonmati earned Golden Ball honors, the award given to the tournament's best player.

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa, who totaled five goals in the tournament, won the Golden Boot, the award given to the top scorer.

England fired one of the earliest chances in Sunday's final. Midfielder Lucy Bronze lofted in a pass from the right side to start that play. The feed flew above the box before it was tapped down by Rachel Daly. The midfielder used her next touch to send a short pass to striker Lauren Hemp, who ripped a shot off the crossbar.

Advertisement

Spain answered with another close attempt less than two minutes later. That shot, attempted by striker Alba Redondo, was blocked by Earps.

Carmona went on to break the deadlock about midway through the first half. Caldentey held possession nearly 40 yards from the goal to start that sequence. She then waited for Carmona, who completed an overlapping run on her left side.

Caldentey then rolled a pass ahead for the defender. Carmona ran into the box and used her first touch to rip a left-footed shot. The shot went by a diving Earps and found the right side of the goal for what proved to be the decisive score.

Spain nearly doubled the lead when Salma Paralluelo hit the right post in first-half stoppage time. Earps denied another close shot with a diving save on Caldentey in the 50th minute.

Spain went on to earn a penalty kick because of an England handball in the box in the 64th minute. Earps also denied that shot, which was attempted by midfielder Jennifer Hermoso.

Spain and England continued to threaten down the stretch, but could not find the net for another score.