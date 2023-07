Manchester United new deal with uniform supplier Adidas will run until 2035. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Manchester United and uniform supplier Adidas agreed to a 10-year contract extension worth $1.1 billion, the Premier League soccer club announced Monday. Manchester United's initial agreement with Adidas commenced before the 2015-16 season. The extension will keep the Red Devils under contract with the sports apparel company until June 2035. The Red Devils said the new pact "increases focus on the Manchester United women's team." Advertisement

"The relationship between Manchester United and Adidas is one of the most iconic in world sport, forged through a shared commitment to style, flair and, most importantly, high performance," Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold said in a news release.

"With its roots in the 1980s, our partnership has been reinvented over the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in sportswear. We are now looking forward to refreshing this powerful partnership again through the remainder of this decade and into the 2030s."

The Red Devils will face Lens in a friendly at 7:45 a.m. EDT Saturday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. They will start their Premier League campaign against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug. 14 in Manchester.

The Red Devils finished third in the 2022-23 Premier League standings. Their last Premier League title came in 2012-13.

Advertisement