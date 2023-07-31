Advertisement
Soccer
July 31, 2023 / 9:15 AM

Australia boots No. 7 Canada from 2023 Women's World Cup

By Alex Butler
Midfielder Hayley Raso (L) scored two first-half goals in a shutout of Canada at the Women's World Cup on Monday in Melbourne. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE
Midfielder Hayley Raso (L) scored two first-half goals in a shutout of Canada at the Women's World Cup on Monday in Melbourne. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Hayley Raso scored twice to lead Australia to a 4-0 shutout of Canada in a Group B finale at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Monday in Melbourne. The loss resulted in Canada's elimination from the competition.

Mary Fowler and Stephanie Catley also scored for the Australians, who went 2-1-0 to win Group B and move on to the knockout stage. Nigeria claimed the group's second ticket to the Round of 16.

Advertisement

"Reality is setting in," Canada manager Bev Priestman told reporters. "This is the end of our World Cup road. All the credit to Australia.

"They were the better side."

Catley sparked the first score in the 9th minute. The Australian left back fired in a cross from the left side. The ball deflected off the defense and fell to Raso about 15 yards from the goal. The midfielder finished the play with a shot into the left side of the net.

Advertisement

The goal was initially ruled offside, but overturned after VAR review. Fowler appeared to double the lead in the 34th minute, but that goal was disallowed because of an offside call.

The Aussies converted for their second score less than 6 minutes later. Midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross took a corner kick from the left side to start that sequence.

RELATED Women's World Cup: Brazil blanks Panama behind Ary Borges hat trick

The feed fell in the box, where Canada goalie Kailen Sheridan swatted it down. The ball then fell to Raso, who finished from point-blank range in the 39th minute.

Australia led 2-0 at the break. Fowler scored another Australia goal in the 58th minute. Left winger Caitlin Foord raced up the left flank to start that scoring sequence.

She then cut her dribble into the box and sent a pass to her right, finding Fowler. The Aussie forward finished the play with a one-touch shot behind Sheridan.

RELATED U.S. women topple Vietnam 3-0 in World Cup, to face the Netherlands next

Catley scored the final goal of the game in the 94th minute. She blasted the penalty kick attempt into the left side of the net.

No. 7 Canada outshot No. 10 Australia 10-9, but put just three attempts on target. The 2020 Summer Games champions failed to reach the World Cup Round of 16 for the first time since 2011.

Advertisement

Australia will face the second-place team from Group D in the Round of 16. No. 4 England (2-0-0) currently leads Group D, followed by No. 13 Denmark (1-1-0), No. 14 China (1-1-0) and No. 53 Haiti (0-2-0).

No. 40 Nigeria (1-0-2) advanced out of Group B with a 0-0 draw with No. 22 Ireland (0-2-1) on Monday in Brisbane, Australia.

Japan beat Spain (2-1-0) 4-0 to improve to 3-0 and win Group C on Monday in Wellington, New Zealand. Zambia (1-2-0) beat Costa Rica (0-3-0) 3-1 in the other Group C match, but both of those teams failed to advance.

The top-ranked U.S. women (1-0-1) will finish Group E play with a match against No. 21 Portugal (1-1-0) at 3 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand. The game will air on Fox.

The No. 9 Netherlands (1-0-1) will face No. 32 Vietnam (0-2-0) in the other Group E finale.

Read More

Netherlands snaps U.S. win streak in Women's World Cup draw

Latest Headlines

Japanese man sentenced to 23 years in prison for 'Joker' train stabbing, fire
World News // 20 minutes ago
Japanese man sentenced to 23 years in prison for 'Joker' train stabbing, fire
July 31 (UPI) -- A Tokyo district court on Monday sentenced the man behind the 2021 "Joker" stabbing on a crowded train during Halloween to 23 years in prison.
Tit-for-tat attacks kill 3 in Kryvyi Rih, Kherson; 2 in Donetsk
World News // 42 minutes ago
Tit-for-tat attacks kill 3 in Kryvyi Rih, Kherson; 2 in Donetsk
July 31 (UPI) -- Early morning barrages unleashed by both sides in the conflict in Ukraine on Monday killed at least five people and injured dozens after residential buildings, a bus, a university and a water plant were hit.
August to feature 2 of top astronomy events of 2023
Science News // 47 minutes ago
August to feature 2 of top astronomy events of 2023
Warm summer nights are numbered across North America with the start of autumn right around the corner, but there will be several notable night sky events for stargazers to enjoy in August.
At least 54 killed in suicide bombing at major political convention in Pakistan
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 54 killed in suicide bombing at major political convention in Pakistan
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 54 people, including five children were dead and more than 100 injured Monday after a bombing at an Islamist political gathering that targeted one of the country's major parties.
Cargo ship burning off Dutch coast towed to new location in North Sea
World News // 1 hour ago
Cargo ship burning off Dutch coast towed to new location in North Sea
July 31 (UPI) -- A cargo ship burning off the coast of the Netherlands was towed to a new location on Monday, Dutch authorities said.
Britain unveils controversial plan to issue hundreds of new North Sea drilling licenses
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain unveils controversial plan to issue hundreds of new North Sea drilling licenses
July 31 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans Monday to grant hundreds of fresh oil and gas licenses for companies to prospect for new reserves in the North Sea.
Section of Olympic National Park closed after child survives rare cougar attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Section of Olympic National Park closed after child survives rare cougar attack
July 31 (UPI) -- Officials have closed a section of Washington's Olympic National Park after an 8-year-old child camping with its family at Lake Angeles survived a rare cougar attack over the weekend.
Police: Six migrants intentionally ran over in N.C. Walmart parking lot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police: Six migrants intentionally ran over in N.C. Walmart parking lot
July 31 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said six migrant workers where intentionally ran over by a White man driving a sport utility vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
Denmark, Sweden considering legal response to Koran burnings
World News // 6 hours ago
Denmark, Sweden considering legal response to Koran burnings
July 31 (UPI) -- Denmark and Sweden said they are exploring legal options to intervene in protests after the burning of Korans at far-right demonstrations in their countries have attracted condemnation from the Muslim world.
West African nations threaten Niger's coup leadership with 'use of force'
World News // 9 hours ago
West African nations threaten Niger's coup leadership with 'use of force'
July 30 (UPI) -- West African nations gave Niger's military coup leadership an ultimatum on Sunday: Either relinquish power back to civilian rule or potentially face military force.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
Angels trade for Rockies OF Randal Grichuk, 1B C.J. Cron
Angels trade for Rockies OF Randal Grichuk, 1B C.J. Cron
Saturday's Jim Dandy at Saratoga a weekend horse racing highlight
Saturday's Jim Dandy at Saratoga a weekend horse racing highlight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement