Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
July 24, 2023 / 12:18 PM

Women's World Cup: Brazil blanks Panama behind Ary Borges hat trick

By Alex Butler
Forward Ary Borges, 23, became the youngest Brazilian player to log a hat trick at a Women's World Cup in a 4-0 win over Panama on Monday in Adelaide, Australia. Photo by Matt Turner/EPA-EFE
Forward Ary Borges, 23, became the youngest Brazilian player to log a hat trick at a Women's World Cup in a 4-0 win over Panama on Monday in Adelaide, Australia. Photo by Matt Turner/EPA-EFE

July 24 (UPI) -- Brazilian midfielder Ary Borges logged the first hat trick of the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring in the 19th, 39th and 70th minutes in a group-stage shutout of Panama on Monday in Adelaide, Australia.

Borges, 23, became the youngest Brazilian player to log a hat trick at a Women's World Cup. She also is the first Brazilian player to score multiple goals in her World Cup debut.

Advertisement

"I've waited a long time for this moment," Borges told reporters. "It's a dream to be able to be here, playing in a World Cup. It's one of the best days of my life.

"I'm very, very happy for the three goals, but the main thing was a debut in which we imposed ourselves."

RELATED U.S. women topple Vietnam 3-0 in World Cup, to face the Netherlands next

Striker Beatriz also scored in the 4-0 victory at Coopers Stadium.

Advertisement

Panama goalie Yenith Bailey denied a shot from Brazilian midfielder Adriana about 40 seconds into the Group F match. Borges started her scoring spree about 18 minutes later.

Striker Debinha raced down the left flank to spark that score. She then cut her dribble outside the box and lifted a cross toward the back post. Borges finished the play with a header past a diving Bailey.

RELATED Spain outshoots Costa Rica 45 to 1, dominates in Women's World Cup opener

Bailey denied several more Brazilian efforts in the 36th minute, but Borges doubled the lead about three minutes later. Adriana played a feed off to an overlapping Tamires on the left side to spark that score.

The left back then crossed a pass through the box. Borges headed an initial attempt, which was blocked by Bailey. The ball then bounced back to the midfielder, who smashed a follow-up into the net from point-blank range.

Brazil carried a 2-0 lead into halftime. Beatriz scored the third goal of the game in the 48th minute. Borges assisted that score with a blind, heel pass.

RELATED Nigeria draws with No. 6 Canada at Women's World Cup

The Brazilian midfielder completed her hat trick about 23 minutes later. Striker Geyse assisted that goal. Geyse received a pass on the left side of the box at the start of that sequence. She then curled a feed toward the back post.

Advertisement

Borges ran onto the feed and used her head to blast a shot into the middle of the net for the final goal of the game.

Brazil's Marta, 37, also made her 2023 Women's World Cup debut in Monday's victory. The all-time leading scorer in Women's World Cup history, who entered the game in the 75th minute, is attempting become the first player to score in six different additions of the tournament.

Brazil, the No. 8 team in the world, now leads Group F. No. 43 Jamaica and No. 5 France, who played to a scoreless draw Sunday in Moore Park, Australia, are tied for second place. No. 52 Panama sits in last place.

Brazil will battle France at 6 a.m. EDT Saturday in Milton, Australia. Jamaica will face Panama at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Perth, Australia.

No. 2 Germany also earned a dominant win as part of Monday's World Cup slate. Striker Alexandra Popp scored twice in the 6-0 shutout of No. 72 Morocco.

Forwards Kiara Buhl and Lea Schuller also scored for Germany. Morocco scored two own goals in the loss. Germany now leads Group H.

No. 16 Italy also earned a group-stage victory with a 1-0 triumph over No. 28 Argentina on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. Striker Cristiana Girelli found the net in the 87th minute of the Group G win.

Advertisement

Italy and No. 3 Sweden own matching 1-0 records atop Group G. Argentina and No. 54 South Africa each own 0-1 records.

No. 25 Colombia will face No. 17 South Korea in the final game of Monday's World Cup broadcast schedule. That Group H matchup will air at 10 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

The top-ranked United States Women's National Team will battle the No. 9 Netherlands in another Group E match at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Fox.

Latest Headlines

Michigan man finds out he won $1.5M lotto prize from online message
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan man finds out he won $1.5M lotto prize from online message
July 24 (UPI) -- A man from Oakland County in Michigan was surprised to find he had won the Lotto 47 Double Play.
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
July 24 (UPI) -- Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses are the cause of an estimated 1.4 million trips to the emergency room every year, according to a study published Monday from the University of Michigan.
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
Health News // 1 hour ago
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
A study of more than 90,000 U.S. health professionals found that olive oil lovers were less likely to die of dementia over the next three decades.
Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
July 24 (UPI) -- It's a record breakingly-hot summer and humans aren't the only ones hiding out inside in the air-conditioning. Here are five times snakes slithered indoors to beat the heat.
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep, said on Monday it will build a second electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in the United States with plans for it to be online by 2027.
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Health News // 2 hours ago
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Restricting eating to certain times -- a regimen known as intermittent fasting -- may be the best way to help people with Type 2 diabetes lose weight.
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
This lioness climbed the highest tree around to escape the love interest of 7 male lions that were after her.
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
Health News // 2 hours ago
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
A new study of more than 700,000 U.S. veterans breaks down the habits that when adopted by middle age, can help someone live substantially longer than folks who don't have these habits.
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
A lone baboon found itself surrounded by a pack of African wild dogs in a rare encounter. It had to find a way out.
Genes may influence food preferences
Health News // 3 hours ago
Genes may influence food preferences
Researchers have identified nearly 500 genes that appear to directly influence what someone eats. These insights could help improve personalized nutrition to boost health or prevent disease, they said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff give emotional Baseball Hall of Fame speeches
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff give emotional Baseball Hall of Fame speeches
21-year-old French swimmer Leon Marchand smashes Michael Phelps' 400m record
21-year-old French swimmer Leon Marchand smashes Michael Phelps' 400m record
Brian Harman wins Open Championship for first major title
Brian Harman wins Open Championship for first major title
Tennessee Titans unveil throwback Oilers uniforms
Tennessee Titans unveil throwback Oilers uniforms
Bills RB Nyheim Hines injures knee, expected to miss season
Bills RB Nyheim Hines injures knee, expected to miss season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement