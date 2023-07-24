Women's World Cup: Brazil blanks Panama behind Ary Borges hat trick

Forward Ary Borges, 23, became the youngest Brazilian player to log a hat trick at a Women's World Cup in a 4-0 win over Panama on Monday in Adelaide, Australia. Photo by Matt Turner/EPA-EFE

July 24 (UPI) -- Brazilian midfielder Ary Borges logged the first hat trick of the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring in the 19th, 39th and 70th minutes in a group-stage shutout of Panama on Monday in Adelaide, Australia. Borges, 23, became the youngest Brazilian player to log a hat trick at a Women's World Cup. She also is the first Brazilian player to score multiple goals in her World Cup debut. Advertisement

"I've waited a long time for this moment," Borges told reporters. "It's a dream to be able to be here, playing in a World Cup. It's one of the best days of my life.

"I'm very, very happy for the three goals, but the main thing was a debut in which we imposed ourselves."

Striker Beatriz also scored in the 4-0 victory at Coopers Stadium.

Advertisement

Panama goalie Yenith Bailey denied a shot from Brazilian midfielder Adriana about 40 seconds into the Group F match. Borges started her scoring spree about 18 minutes later.

Striker Debinha raced down the left flank to spark that score. She then cut her dribble outside the box and lifted a cross toward the back post. Borges finished the play with a header past a diving Bailey.

Bailey denied several more Brazilian efforts in the 36th minute, but Borges doubled the lead about three minutes later. Adriana played a feed off to an overlapping Tamires on the left side to spark that score.

The left back then crossed a pass through the box. Borges headed an initial attempt, which was blocked by Bailey. The ball then bounced back to the midfielder, who smashed a follow-up into the net from point-blank range.

Brazil carried a 2-0 lead into halftime. Beatriz scored the third goal of the game in the 48th minute. Borges assisted that score with a blind, heel pass.

The Brazilian midfielder completed her hat trick about 23 minutes later. Striker Geyse assisted that goal. Geyse received a pass on the left side of the box at the start of that sequence. She then curled a feed toward the back post.

Advertisement

Borges ran onto the feed and used her head to blast a shot into the middle of the net for the final goal of the game.

Brazil's Marta, 37, also made her 2023 Women's World Cup debut in Monday's victory. The all-time leading scorer in Women's World Cup history, who entered the game in the 75th minute, is attempting become the first player to score in six different additions of the tournament.

Brazil, the No. 8 team in the world, now leads Group F. No. 43 Jamaica and No. 5 France, who played to a scoreless draw Sunday in Moore Park, Australia, are tied for second place. No. 52 Panama sits in last place.

Brazil will battle France at 6 a.m. EDT Saturday in Milton, Australia. Jamaica will face Panama at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Perth, Australia.

No. 2 Germany also earned a dominant win as part of Monday's World Cup slate. Striker Alexandra Popp scored twice in the 6-0 shutout of No. 72 Morocco.

Forwards Kiara Buhl and Lea Schuller also scored for Germany. Morocco scored two own goals in the loss. Germany now leads Group H.

No. 16 Italy also earned a group-stage victory with a 1-0 triumph over No. 28 Argentina on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. Striker Cristiana Girelli found the net in the 87th minute of the Group G win.

Advertisement

Italy and No. 3 Sweden own matching 1-0 records atop Group G. Argentina and No. 54 South Africa each own 0-1 records.

No. 25 Colombia will face No. 17 South Korea in the final game of Monday's World Cup broadcast schedule. That Group H matchup will air at 10 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

The top-ranked United States Women's National Team will battle the No. 9 Netherlands in another Group E match at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Fox.