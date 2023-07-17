Advertisement
July 17, 2023 / 7:45 AM

Santiago Gimenez leads Mexico past Panama for Gold Cup soccer title

By Alex Butler
Santiago Gimenez of Mexico (C) scored the lone goal of Mexico's win over Panama in the 2023 Gold Cup final Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE
Santiago Gimenez of Mexico (C) scored the lone goal of Mexico's win over Panama in the 2023 Gold Cup final Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) -- Striker Santiago Gimenez scored on a breakaway, three minutes after coming on as a substitute, to lead Mexico past Panama for the 2023 Gold Cup soccer title in Inglewood, Calif.

Fellow forward Oberlin Pineda assisted the 88th-minute score in the 1-0 triumph Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

"It's indescribable," Gimenez told CONCACAF in his on-field interview. "I think the only thing I feel is passionate love for those who are always there."

With Sunday's victory, Mexico increased its record total of Gold Cup titles to nine. The United States owns seven Gold Cup titles, the second most in the history of the CONCACAF competition.

Mexico failed to convert on several close chances throughout the majority of regulation in Sunday's final. Striker Henry Martin appeared to net a first-touch score in the 33rd minute, but that goal was disallowed because of an offside call. Panama goalie Orlando Mosquera denied several more close attempts in the 43rd minute.

Panama threatened in first-half stoppage time, with midfielder Anibal Godoy just missing a shot by the left post. Gimenez finally broke the deadlock in the 88th minute.

Pineda recovered a loose ball in Mexico's box to trigger the transition. He lifted his head, took a few dribbles forward and ripped a pass to midfield.

RELATED Everton's Dele Alli reveals sexual abuse, medication addiction

Gimenez used his back to shield off Panama center back Harold Cummings before he received the feed. He then tapped the ball right and hit a quick touch back left, behind the defender. The move created enough space to give Gimenez a lane toward the goal.

He then sprinted forward, entered the box and used his left foot to lace a grounded shot into the far-post netting. Mexico players erupted off the bench and onto the field to celebrate the score, which proved to be the decider.

RELATED Panama ousts USA in Gold Cup soccer semifinals

Lionel Messi introduced by Inter Miami, aims to 'grow' club

