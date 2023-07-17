U.S. soccer's Christen Press, who is out for World Cup, needs fourth surgery

United States Women's National Team forward Christen Press will not participate in the 2023 World Cup. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team star Christen Press, who will not play in the 2023 World Cup, needs a fourth surgery on the right knee she injured more than a year ago, she announced Monday on Instagram. Press tore her right ACL during Angel City FC's 3-2 win over Racing Louisville on June 11, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. She underwent her initial surgery a few days later. She remained sidelined for the start of the 2023 NWSL season. Advertisement

Press posted a video of herself taking shots last month and appeared to be closing in a return. She she said she didn't want to use the term "setback" to describe the latest development in her recovery timeline.

"I've had three knee surgeries on my road to recovery," Press wrote on Instagram. "Each time, I've waited until I thought I was at the last phase of return to share the news about what I'd gone through. I'd share a video of me running happily, or even shooting very happily.

"I thought then that it was a look-back moment, reflecting on the bottom as I neared the top of my climb...but each time, I learned later that I was really at the bottom of a bigger, scarier, higher mountain: another surgery."

Press said she initially thought she could play at the World Cup, but was told in February that it wasn't possible.

"No, I didn't manifest this fate," Press said. "And I know I've given every ounce of my being to making it back. I also trust that I am exactly where I'm supposed to be."

Press said she has felt "un-understandable" throughout her recovery.

"My days are mostly good," Press said. "I'm working toward my goal. And despite the fact that, on paper, this is an athlete's recovery-nightmare, I feel in my heart that to climb the mountain -- yes, even one more time -- is the dream."

Press, 34, made 155 appearances for the U.S. women's team, including at two World Cups. The 2023 World Cup will be held from Thursday to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.