Everton's Dele Alli reveals sexual abuse, medication addiction

Soccer star Dele Alli (C) said he spent six weeks in a U.S. rehabilitation facility for mental health and addiction treatment. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Soccer star Dele Alli spent more than a month in a U.S. rehabilitation facility for mental health, trauma and addiction treatment, which he said was related to being sexually abused as a child. Alli spoke about his treatment during an appearance on The Overlap, a YouTube show hosted by Gary Neville. Advertisement

"To be honest, I was caught in a bad cycle," Alli, who said he was addicted to sleep medication, told Neville. "I was relying on things that were doing me harm.

"I was waking up every day, and I was winning the fight, going into training, smiling, showing that I was happy.

"But inside, I was definitely losing the battle and it was time for me to change it because when I got injured and they told me I needed surgery, I could feel the feelings I had when the cycle begins and I didn't want it to happen anymore."

Ali said he spent six weeks in the facility, which he left three weeks ago. The Everton and England national team midfielder spent last season on loan to Besiktas of Turkey's Super Lig.

Alli said he was molested at age 6 by his mother's friend. He also spoke about selling drugs and being adopted as a child.

"I think, without me realizing it -- I doing was doing these things to numb the feelings I had," Alli said.

"I mean I didn't realize I was doing it for that purpose, whether it be drinking or whatever. The things a lot of people do -- but if you abuse it and use it in the wrong way, and you're not actually doing it for the pleasure, you're doing it to try and chase something or hide from something, it can obviously damage you a lot."

Alli, who was born in Milton Keynes, England, started his senior career with the Milton Keynes Dons, of England's League One, in 2012-13.

He then starred for the Tottenham Hotspurs from 2015 to 2022. Alli signed with Everton in January 2022 and was loaned to Besiktas in August.

"I want to help other people to know that they're not alone in the feelings they've got and that you can talk to people; it doesn't make you weak to get help, to be vulnerable," Alli said.

"There's a lot of strength in that. So, to come out and to share my story, I'm happy to do it."

Star striker Harry Kane was among several players who offered messages of support for Alli after his revelation. Kane, who was teammates with Alli at Tottenham and on the England national team, said he was "proud" of the midfielder for "speaking out."

Everton said it "respects and applauds" Alli's bravery to speak out about his trauma.

"The physical and mental welfare of all our players is of paramount importance," Everton said. "The club takes very seriously its responsibility in protecting the confidentiality of players and staff.

"Dele will not be conducting any further interviews in relation to his rehabilitation, and we ask that his privacy is respected while he continues his recuperation from injury and receives the full care and support needed for his physical and mental wellbeing."

