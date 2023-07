Luis Enrique signed a 2-year contract to manage French soccer franchise Paris Saint-German. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

July 5 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain officially hired Luis Enrique as its new manager, replacing fired coach Christophe Galtier, the French Ligue 1 soccer franchise announced Wednesday. "I'm delighted to be joining Paris in order to enjoy a new experience," Enrique said in a news release. Advertisement

"It's so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language and, above all, to manage PSG."

Enrique, who was fired by Spain in 2022, signed a 2-year contract with PSG. The 53-year-old started his tenure as Spanish national team coach in 2018.

He coached Spanish La Liga power Barcelona from 2014 through 2017. He also coached at La Liga club Celta Vigo and Italian Serie A club AS Roma and for Barcelona's B team.

PSG totaled 27 wins, seven losses and four draws over 38 Ligue 1 contests in 2022-23. The French league champions lost to Bayern Munich in March in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.